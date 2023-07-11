Taylor Swift & Taylor Lautner Open up About Their Relationship in Unforgettable Eras Tour Moment

Taylor Swift welcomed her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner to the stage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 7 night during her Eras Tour event. The Twilight star appears in Swift’s new music video for I Can See You, with Swift and actresses Joey King and Presley Cash. The song is from the album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and fans at the show were able to hear it before it was released online.

In a video shot by attendees, Lautner was seen coming with his wife, Taylor Dome. The audience was taken aback when he joined Swift, Cash, and King on stage, especially since he cartwheeled and backflipped down the stage ramp, per WLWT.

📹 | Close-up of Taylor Lautner’s speech to Taylor Swift on stage at #KCTSTheErasTour



— “Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you.” pic.twitter.com/FugSVlGOYL — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 8, 2023

The former couple ended up discussing their current friendship and their previous romance. “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift told the assembled audience about her time with Lautner in 2009. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner responded to Swift, “I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer – but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, and kind, and I’m honored to know you.”

Swift also raved about Lautner in an Instagram post about the video, praising him for not using a stunt double for the action scenes in the video. “I’ve been counting down for months, and finally, the I Can See You video's out,” she wrote in the caption. “I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”

She continued, “I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner, and Presley Cash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for Mean when they were 9 and 13, and they are back and so ridiculously badass!”

“Taytay (Lautner) is incredible in this didn’t have a stunt double!), and shout out to Tay Lautner (his wife) for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylo”s.”

In one carousel image, all three Taylors are pointing at each other, reenacting the Spider-Man meme of three superheroes accusing each other of being Spider-Man. Lautner also reposted the photo on Instagram. “I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline,” Swift added, “And had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one.”

