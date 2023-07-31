Taylor Swift to Make Meta-Feminist TV Show Based on Her Life With ‘Succession’ Screenwriter Alice Birch

Taylor Swift, the renowned singer-songwriter, is reportedly in talks with screenwriter Alice Birch to create a new TV show, drawing inspiration from her turbulent love life. Swift, known for channeling her heartache into chart-topping hits has reportedly decided to give a nod to her next mission to rule the small screen. After failed relationships with famous figures like Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, the Blank Space singer is now looking to explore alternative platforms to showcase her art, per The US Sun.

Sources reveal that Swift has met British screenwriter Alice Birch, acclaimed for her work on TV shows like Succession and Normal People, for this exciting new project. The Bad Blood singer is said to be interested in collaborating with Birch to develop a "meta-feminist" series, drawing inspiration from her personal journey and relationships. Considering how Swift's music has often transformed her love life into empowerment anthems, a TV series based on her famous exes could prove to be intriguing, reports The Daily Mail.

One insider stated, "Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. Seeing how she molded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Swift's eye." The TV show is expected to continue Swift's streak of empowering narratives and represent a new creative avenue for the multi-talented artist. "They have just been throwing around ideas. Naturally, Swift's past relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems. This translates easily onto the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it. It is really exciting and something the Swift is looking to branch out into," the source added.

While Swift's representatives are yet to comment on the project, she has already showcased her directing skills, co-directing the music video for her hit song ME! in 2019. Last year, she announced her plans to direct her first feature film with an original script, adding to her impressive portfolio of self-directed music videos, including The Man, Cardigan, Willow, Anti-Hero, and Bejeweled.

The TV show, whose plot and casting remain confidential, is set to be produced by Searchlight Pictures, a studio known for its critically-acclaimed films such as Nomadland and The Shape of Water. Swift's collaboration with Searchlight Pictures has been met with excitement and praise from the studio's presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, who described her as a "once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller." They expressed their delight in collaborating with her on this new creative venture. As Swift's TV show remains shrouded in mystery, fans, and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting further details on what it promises and whether it would be as captivating as her music projects.

