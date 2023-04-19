Taylor Swift Subtly Shares Insight on How She's Coping After Split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is known for being private about her personal life, especially when it comes to relationships. So when news of her split with actor Joe Alwyn broke out, fans were understandably concerned about how the pop superstar was doing. However, during a recent concert in Tampa, Florida, Swift subtly shared an insight into how she's doing after the breakup.

It was during her performance of the hit single "Delicate" that Swift spotted a fan holding up a sign that read "You OK?" Swift responded with a firm thumbs-up gesture, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. Fans were quick to express their gratitude that their idol seems to be doing well after the breakup.

One fan wrote, "This is so cute because let's be honest, we're all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment." Another one wrote, "I hope she's OK. She's such an incredible human, and I'm glad another incredible human cared to ask her!"

Reports of the couple's breakup surfaced earlier this month, with a source telling Page Six that it "wasn't dramatic" and that their relationship "just ran its course." Many fans appreciated any acknowledgment of the split at all, as Swift has always been notoriously tight-lipped about her relationships. "I'm glad she replied because I'm worried and I hope she's alright. She knows we care so much about her," one fan commented. Another called Swift's response "100% reassuring!"

The "Anti-Hero" songstress posed a question to the audience during her inaugural performance at Raymond James Studio in Tampa, asking, "Do we have a lot of things to catch up on, or is it just me?" Swift's Eras Tour stop in Tampa marked her first string of performances since calling it quits with Alwyn after six years together.

During her concert, the singer also performed "Champagne Problems," which she wrote alongside Alwyn for her ninth studio album "Evermore." However, before playing the 2019 single "Lover," Swift switched up her typical preamble to the sentimental track, describing it as "just a love song."

Fans on social media were quick to notice this change and speculate on its possible significance. Regardless of what the change meant, fans were still thrilled to see Swift performing live again and appreciated the effort she put into her performance.

"I’m really loving this tour," Swift reportedly said onstage during the fateful Tampa concert, per Glamour. "It's become my entire personality and I've always loved putting on shows, always loved that connection… I need you guys very much for my well-being."

Despite the breakup with Alwyn, Swift seems to be doing well and is still committed to giving her fans the best possible experience at her concerts. Her Eras Tour is expected to continue till August of this year, with more dates and venues to be announced in the coming months.