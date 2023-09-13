Taylor Swiftfans were shellshocked after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn whom she was romantically with for six long years. The former couple even worked on numerous songs together and his presence in her life inspired albums such as Lover. While it is disheartening for fans who were rooting for them, perhaps she’s moving on with someone new. The Messenger first confirmed that Swift has been spending some quality time with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

The Call It What You Want singer and the professional athlete have been reportedly ‘seeing each other’ over a few weeks. Kelce attempted to give the singer his number amid her Eras Tour. However, Swift’s strict policy of not meeting anyone either before or after the show to preserve her voice prevented him from personally handing over his number to her. Despite this failed attempt, it appears that Swift wasn’t feigning ignorance and has indeed taken careful note of the gesture.

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have been “quietly hanging out” according The Messenger and DeuxMoi who first reported on the budding relationship. pic.twitter.com/JROy9oNuIk — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) September 12, 2023

An insider revealed that “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,”. In continuation mentions that just mere weeks back, “She saw him when she was in NYC”. In light of a possible blooming romance neither Swift nor Kelce have addressed these rumors and speculations about being ‘more than friends.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu

During the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the footballer was asked about his activities on his day off. Travis had a very subtle response to the question to avoid any form of questioning from his brother. “I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much,” said Travis in response to the direct question.

However, the host wasn’t going to take such a coy answer and decided to further badger him with a statement in which he claimed that Travis “disappeared” for the weekend. This led to him finally spilling the beans, “I think I was up in New York,” admitted the footballer in a flustered manner.

Jason Kelce on Travis Kelce’s knee injury: “I think he’s gonna be good to go.” pic.twitter.com/BEhedOA31t — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) September 6, 2023

The conversation digressed to other tangents until Jason brought up his younger brother’s recent beard-do. He asked his younger brother if he was able to find out “What Taylor Swift thinks” about it. The professional athlete blushed and said, “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,". And added in continuation, "But something tells me she is going to like it,”.

This vague comment comes just a few weeks after the two-time Super Bowl Champion explained that he had come up with an impressive way to pass on his contact to her. In another episode of the same podcast, he revealed that he put together a sort of 'friendship band' made out of simple thread and a few beads. The beads pointed to his personal phone number. Although he was thrilled to finally make a move he was left “disappointed” when he couldn’t complete the task.

“I was a little b***hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he confessed in conclusion. But thankfully, that hasn't hindered the possibility of them getting to know each other more deeply. Whether or not they'll blossom into something more is awaited by the fandom.

