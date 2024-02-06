Taylor Swift Sparks Outrage Over Reported Céline Dion Snub at the 2024 Grammys

In a dazzling finale to music's most celebrated night, the Grammy Awards recently witnessed a surprise appearance by the iconic Céline Dion and a groundbreaking win for the record-breaking Taylor Swift. However, the joyous occasion seems to have been tinged with a hint of controversy, as online speculation swirls around a potential rift between the two powerhouse singers.

Swift, having clinched her fourth album of the year win, warmly embraced Dion backstage at the Grammys. However, the spotlight shifted away from this touching backstage embrace to focus on a surprising moment during the awards ceremony. The singer's unexpected on-stage appearance stole the hearts of the audience.

As the Canadian songstress graced the stage, resplendent in a pastel gown and brown coat, she expressed her genuine gratitude, saying, "Thank you all. I love you right back." In a heartfelt tribute to the Grammy Awards as a platform for honoring this universal gift, she took the stage to present the highly coveted Album of the Year award. Drawing poignant parallels, Dion reflected on the moment when music legends Diana Ross and Sting had graciously bestowed the same honor upon her 27 years ago. The five-time Grammy winner herself, has largely retreated from the public eye since revealing in December 2022 that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome.

The perceived disregard on stage sparked a wave of criticism online, leading to media outlets launching inquiries into the unfolding situation. Subsequently, a photo that has since gone viral depicted a backstage reunion between Swift and Dion. In the photograph, Swift warmly embraces Dion, radiating warmth and joy. As events unfolded, USA TODAY reached out to representatives for both Swift and Dion for their perspectives.

Meanwhile netizens tweeted their dismay over X. "Taylor Swift receives her Grammy from the GOAT Celine Dion and she doesn't even make eye contact with her. Disrespectful," @Knesix wrote. "Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION," @blackboywrites said. "I don't think Taylor meant it in a cruel way, but yes, it's awkward and not a good look for her. Celine is indeed Queen," another user @veganmoviesnob wrote.

The turning point of the night occurred when Swift, in a historic win for her album "Midnights," walked on stage surrounded by an entourage. In what some described as an awkward moment, Swift seemingly grabbed the award without acknowledging or saying anything to the international music icon, Dion. The Anti Hero hitmaker, meanwhile, is gearing up for the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour, with rumors of a potential return to the U.S. to witness her beau, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, in action at the upcoming Super Bowl on February 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.