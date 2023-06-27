Taylor Swift Sings Surprise Song After Fan’s 'Emotional' Tribute to Late Brother Goes Viral: "Let It Go"

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a fan's day by singing Daylight in honor of her brother who had passed away five years ago. The fan shared on social media that she cannot believe what happened at the concert on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Kaitlyn Iannantuoni has been a fan of Swift's since her debut in 2006. Kaitlyn revealed, "I cherish Taylor. Every tour, I've attended many performances." She expresses that she had attended multiple shows of the pop star as she speaks of her love for Swift. "I've always felt so connected to her and have truly loved her."

She lost herself, but she found taylor swift and somehow that was EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/pzSYIcIE4z — “youre kaitlyn” (@sequinedsmile) October 30, 2017

Although one of Swift's tour stops was in Chicago, where Kaitlyn is from, she wanted to attend the show in Minneapolis and be in the same room as the singer on June 24, per CBS News. "Usually this day is really, really hard for me," she said. "I try to make the best of it, but it's a really emotional day."

On June 24, 2018, her older brother Brian was killed in a car accident. She tweeted tagging Swift with the request for her to perform Daylight as one of her surprise songs on Saturday in memory of her brother.

hi @taylorswift13 its been 5 years today since my brother died. i have tickets to see you tonight in A13, row 14. it would mean EVERYTHING to me if you could please sing daylight as one of the surprise songs. i love you soo much and youre going to make this hard day better🥺🫶 pic.twitter.com/1oHtieyc0h — “youre kaitlyn” (@sequinedsmile) June 24, 2023

She wrote, "Hi @taylorswift13 it's been 5 years today since my brother died. I have tickets to see you tonight in A13, row 14. It would mean EVERYTHING to me if you could please sing Daylight as one of the surprise songs. I love you so much and you're going to make this hard day better."

The tweet containing the emotional plea went viral, garnering over 1.2 million views. Swift, known for her special connection with her loyal fanbase, didn't disappoint and sang Daylight as the second surprise song in the show. As soon as she heard it, Kaitlyn fell to her knees sobbing.

i cant believe this happened & i cant thank you enough @taylorswift13 this hard day was absolutely perfect because of you. as hard as it is to not have my brother physically here with me, i know hes here in spirit & you confirmed that, now i only see daylight i love you so much🩷 pic.twitter.com/WXUYCWVBGm — “youre kaitlyn” (@sequinedsmile) June 25, 2023

"It just meant so much to me. I think the message in that song is just so positive: life is hard, but you can get through it," she said. She has even got a tattoo on her arm which reads, "Step into the daylight and let it go," which happens to be a line from the song.

She wrote in one of her tweets "I can't believe this happened" continuing, "& I can't thank you enough @taylorswift13 this hard day was absolutely perfect because of you. As hard as it is to not have my brother physically here with me, I know he's here in spirit & you confirmed that, now I only see daylight I love you so much"

thinking about this and what happened tonight….. pic.twitter.com/pW5g9olvBG — “youre kaitlyn” (@sequinedsmile) June 25, 2023

She addressed all the people who had written to her in the comments, saying, "I literally can't even start to go through these messages you guys are absolutely amazing I can't even fathom this honestly."

Following the two nights of performances, Swift thanked fans on Sunday, referring to the Minneapolis crowds as "some of the most generous."

Got to play shows for some of the most generous crowds this weekend in Minneapolis ☺️☺️☺️ Loved every second of it. Thanks to everyone there. And now we’re soo close to Speak Now (my version!) Only 1️⃣2️⃣ days left! See you next weekend Cincinnati! pic.twitter.com/anTCHla9wD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2023

