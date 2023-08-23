Taylor Swift Sent a Sweet Letter to David Harbour’s Stepdaughter During Eras Tour

At a performance during her 'Eras' tour, Taylor Swift penned a touching message to David Harbour's stepdaughter. The 48-year-old actor claimed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the 33-year-old Grammy-winning musician's efforts left his stepdaughter "speechless." During his June appearance on the program, he did not reveal which of his two stepdaughters, Ethel (11) and Marnie (10), he took with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Left 'Scared' After Thousands of Fans Swarmed Outside a Private Event to See Her

The Stranger Things actor also raved over the Cruel Summer hitmaker, who gathered a big audience as she celebrated her music producer Jack Antonoff's wedding to Margaret Qualley over the previous weekend, in the same episode, which went live on August 17 and was taped before the WGA strike, as per the Daily Mail. Harbour did explain to podcast host Josh Horowitz that the letter was written on "particular stationary" and was addressed to his stepdaughter and him, but he did not share the contents of the letter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

He did, however, reveal that Swift had written in the letter that she would wave to them at some point during the event. True to her word, it's exactly what the pop star did. Harbour gestured and mimicked her cute up-and-down waving of the fingers as he spoke, "At one point, during the beginning of one of her numbers, she did turn to our little booth."

Harbour also said that his stepdaughter was elated when he took her to watch Taylor Swift perform. The question of how many "good brownie points" he earned by bringing the kids to an early screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from Marvel Studios was met with a hearty chuckle from him. He continued, "Not as many brownie points as I got taking the stepdaughter to Taylor Swift, though,Talk about points!"

Also Read: Taylor Swift's New Smile Sparks Concern Among Her Followers, Question Her Dental Transformation

🚨| Taylor Swift performed a setlist of a magnificent 44 SONGS for the opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ today in Swift City, Arizona! The show lasted approximately 3 HOURS LONG and she took little to no breaks! pic.twitter.com/rVLppWSS0c — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 18, 2023

He also said on the show that he "had to call in a lot of favors" to secure tickets to Swift's Eras tour. Swift had to leave right after her act, so he also attempted to arrange a meet-and-greet with his stepdaughter but was unsuccessful. He recalled, "I did say as we went in, 'If there is an opportunity to say hello...', and they said, 'She's leaving on a plane right after the concert.'" In spite of her hectic schedule, he claimed, Swift found time to pleasantly surprise them. He said, "We sat there for about 30 minutes of the opener, and then a woman came out with a letter, It was addressed to me and my stepdaughter, and it was a handwritten letter on a particular stationery. I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

Also Read: LBI Streets Shut Down With Taylor Swift’s Arrival at Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner

After seeing Swift's three-hour spectacle spanning her career, he gushed about her 'quite remarkable' act and her musical abilities. He added, "I didn't really have any idea, It's not really my... my thing was Madonna, I saw Madonna concerts. Seeing her perform for three-and-a-half hours — that's like 45 songs, She barely leaves the stage — I don't know when she pees. It's ridiculous — she's a force of nature."

More from Inquisitr

This is The Real Reason Why Taylor Swift Detests Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift Slays in an Ice Blue Lacy Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding