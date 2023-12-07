Taylor Swift Reveals How She Met Travis Kelce When 'No One Knew' About Them: "Never Be Psychotic Enough"

The music diva clarified her relationship chronology with the Chiefs player after being awarded TIME's Person of the Year on December 6. Taylor is alluding to the July 26 episode of the New Heights podcast, which included Travis talking about his botched effort to meet the singer during her Eras Tour performance. This indicates that the couple had been dating for a few months before Taylor made her appearance at the Chiefs game on September 24. For the record, Taylor told TIME, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Says She and Travis Kelce 'Don’t Care' About Their Romance Being Public

She revealed to the magazine, "Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other." On September 24, Swift surprised both Swifties and football fans by making an unexpected presence at Kelce's game. Swift and his mother Donna were seen watching the game from Kelce's suite, where Swift was subsequently seen applauding after Kelce scored a touchdown. Since then, she has been seen out and about with Kelce, who has spoken about his connection with Swift on his podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The singer is completely oblivious to how much television time she is receiving, even though she has been the center of attention at the few games she has attended. She confessed to the magazine, "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once." She added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Also Read: Travis Kelce Expresses His Dejection Over the Controversial Refereeing Decision After the Chiefs Loss

Last month Kelce opened up about how he met Taylor in an interview with WSJ Magazine. In his opening remarks, Kelce claimed that in order to connect with Swift, he had someone "playing Cupid" for him. He said, "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid." Kelce further added, "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out." He also added, "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there. Everybody around me [was] telling me: ‘Don’t f*ck this up!' And me sitting here saying, ‘Yeah, got it.’" Kelce isn't scared by Swift's mega-mega-fame or the intense attention that is focused on them. He admitted, "I’ve never dealt with it, but at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

More from Inquisitr

Fans Believe Taylor Swift Has This Sweet Nickname for Her NFL Star ‘Boyfriend’ Travis Kelce

Swifties Are Accusing the Mahomes of Gatekeeping Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Christmas Party