Taylor Swift Requests Fans To Stop Trolling Her Ex-John Mayer While Re-Releasing 'Dear John'

Taylor Swift is not nineteen anymore and she has moved on from her 'painful exes'. The Lavender Haze songstress has requested her ardent fans to close the chapter on 'Dear John' forever. “I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for the songs I wrote and the memories that we made together. What I'm trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago. I do not care." Swift addressed the live audience at U.S. Bank Stadium during her 'Eras Tour' show in Minneapolis right before performing the surprise acoustic version of 'Dear John' on stage after almost a decade.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Swift hasn't performed the 2010 hit track Dear John live at a concert since 2012. The popular single is assumed to be based on her relationship with former musician boyfriend John Mayer. The Blank Space singer is working on owning the masters to her first six albums and the iconic seven-minute track is part of Speak Now, a re-release of the 2010 album. "I am putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe that any artist who has the desire to own their music should be able to.” Swift has been on a mission to rerecord new versions of her first six albums as “Taylor’s Version” after her former recording label 'Big Machine' sold the master recordings of her catalog in 2019. CNN reports, in 2021, Swift released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version). The “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is expected to release on July 7.

Swift and Mayer sparked relationship rumors back in 2009 when they collaborated on the single Half of My Heart. Both the talented artists never confirmed their alleged relationship publically but in 2010 right after their breakup they released individual tracks describing their tumultuous love. Swift released Dear John in 2010 and Mayer released Paper Doll in 2013. Swift had exclusively told People back in 2010 that it was "a tough one to write" and that "putting it on the album was pushing send."

The backlash Mayer faced after the release of the song left him bitter hearted, in an interview with Rolling Stones in 2012, the Neon singer revealed that he "felt terrible" from the "cheap songwriting" and accused Swift of never warning him about the song beforehand - "Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a lousy thing for her to do. I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was caught off-guard, and it humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest, you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

However, almost a decade later the Karma singer has urged Swifties to refrain from cyberbullying Mayer and to show "that kindness and gentleness extend into our internet activities". The Grammy winner is currently on her 'Eras Tour' and also actively promoting the re-release versions of singles from her previous six albums.

