When Taylor Swift Reportedly Wanted to Freeze Her Eggs Amid Rumors Around Marriage With Travis Kelce

Speculations abound in Hollywood about a possible engagement between renowned singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce. Those in their inner circle have hinted that Swift, who is 34 years old, is exploring the option of egg freezing to be on the safer side of things given her hectic schedule. "Taylor's got marriage and kids on the brain," one insider shared with Life and Style magazine earlier this year. They added, "One of Travis' biggest attractions is that he is so family-oriented. She is 34 and the clock is ticking."

Interestingly, the Lavender Haze songstress herself has hinted at her desire for motherhood in the past. During a candid interview with British Marie Claire back in 2012, as per Capital FM, the Grammy-winning artist expressed her excitement about the prospect of becoming a mom one day, jokingly stating, "That money will be really good for sending my kids to college someday, or maybe I will have a few more kids than I thought. I want a bunch of them running around, a minimum of four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me."

As Swift geared up for her ERAS tour around the globe, Kelce joined her for much of the journey, including stops in Australia and Europe. However, those familiar with the couple's situation stated that Swift was worried about how their busy schedules might affect their relationship. "They will keep in touch every day over text and FaceTime," the insider disclosed at the time. "Travis will jet to see Taylor and she will do the same. They will even both hop on a plane if they must." As predicted, that's exactly what happened with Kelce even joining Swift on stage in London.

Back in 2016, reports surfaced suggesting that Swift was exploring the possibility of undergoing the procedure, despite the advice of her friends. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed or denied the engagement or family rumors, their actions speak volumes. Friends and family of the pair are understandably concerned about the intense scrutiny their relationship is under. While the Kelce family has warmly welcomed Swift, they can't ignore the challenges of such a public relationship.

Travis' father Ed, once addressed this issue, emphasizing his positive views on the couple, including Swift, while also voicing his apprehensions about the public nature of their relationship, as reported by The Things.

During an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald, Ed said, "I won’t pretend that I don’t worry about it, he is my son, and I worry about him because they will have some challenges in their relationship for sure. But they seem a good fit, and ultimately, they just need to find their way together."