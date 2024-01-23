In a concerning incident, a man was apprehended for allegedly attempting to break into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment in Tribeca. The New York Police Department was called to respond to an incident involving a "disorderly person" on Franklin Street, where Swift resides when she is in the city. While the Grammy-winning artist is in New York for her recording work, she is also there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

The individual had attempted to open a door to a building at the location. Although the authorities did not confirm that the man was specifically trying to enter Swift's residence, a separate source claims to have witnessed the suspect attempting to access her place around 1 p.m. The eyewitness states, "I first saw him around 1 p.m. — he went up to Taylor’s door. I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell." Police responded promptly, arriving at 13:45 ET in multiple patrol cars.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

Subsequent to taking the man into custody, it was revealed that his arrest was connected to an unrelated outstanding warrant, completely unrelated to the Lavender Haze hitmaker. The observer, who had been monitoring the individual in the neighborhood for an extended period, emphasizes the consistent conduct, particularly in close proximity to Swift's residence. Another nearby resident confirms witnessing the same man "lurking here for a month" and recalls interactions where he expressed a desire to see Swift.

🚨 NEW: Taylor Swift's stalker has been arrested after trying to enter her NYC apartment building.



Scary. pic.twitter.com/RkfwxQ8wP8 — IV Times Celebs (@ivtimescelebs) January 20, 2024

The resident states, "When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.' He even had flowers at one point." Despite the concerns raised by residents and multiple calls to the police, action was reportedly taken only when the man attempted to gain entry into the building. By the virtue of luck, during the incident, Swift was not at her property. Per recent reports by The Mirror, Kelce and Swift seem to be encountering hurdles in their relationship. This incident cast a shadow over their holiday season, representing the first discord in their five-month relationship. Despite Kelce's visibly serious demeanor when leaving the Chiefs' hotel, Swift remained steadfast in her support for her boyfriend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift stalker arrested outside of her New York City home

After the game, where the Chiefs emerged victorious against the Miami Dolphins, the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand, seemingly putting any tensions behind them. Furthermore, Swift is managing the complexities of being in a relationship with a high-profile athlete like Kelce and reportedly seeking guidance from fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes, according to the Daily Mail. Despite Kelce's visibly serious demeanor when leaving the Chiefs' hotel, Swift remained steadfast in her support for her boyfriend at Arrowhead Stadium. Following the victorious game against the Miami Dolphins, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand, seemingly putting any tensions behind them.

