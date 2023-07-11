Taylor Swift Recreates Hilarious Spider-Man Meme With Ex Taylor Lautner & His Wife: "Tale of 3 Taylors"

Taylor Swift has recreated the popular Spider-Man meme along with her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner, previously Taylor Dome. This comes after Swift delighted fans in her Kansas City performance on Friday evening by releasing the music video for her song I Can See You. This song is from the recently re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Actors Joey King, Presley Cash, and Taylor Lautner appear in the song video. Lautner, whom Swift dated in 2009, served as the inspiration for the song Back to December from 2010. During her performance in Kansas City on July 6, Swift brought Lautner up on stage and said, “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making Speak Now.”

Lautner is well known for his part as Jacob Black in the popular vampire series, Twilight. According to Independent, he cartwheeled and did a backflip on stage, startling the audience at Geha Field in Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift posted behind-the-scenes images from the music video on social media after the performance. She also shared one in which she, Lautner, and the latter's wife Taylor Dome (now Lautner), recreated the well-known Spider-Man meme from the 1967 animated film adaptation.

Swift wrote in the caption, "WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!!"

Speaking about Lautner and his wife, Swift continued, "Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors. I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one."

The same image was posted by Lautner on Instagram with the caption, “Secret’s out! Tonight was wild.” In a tribute to the original artwork, which features three Spider-Man figures pointing at one another as they contend to be the "real" Spider-Man, the trio is seen standing in a triangle and pointing at one another. Fans were pleased with the image and called it "hilarious" in the comments.

In 2018, Lautner and Dome made their romance public. In November 2022, they were wed in a ceremony in California, as per the Independent. Lautner said that Dome would adopt his last name before their August 2022 wedding, making them both Taylor Lautner.

I Can See You is one of six "vault" songs from Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The album, which was re-recorded and released on Friday, July 7, is a remake of Swift's 2010 album Speak Now. She intends to rerelease six albums, all in order, to reclaim financial and legal control over her back catalog. This is the third one of the six albums.

