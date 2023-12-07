Taylor Swift Recalls Kanye West Feud, Slams Kim Kardashian for Taking Her Down 'Psychologically'

The Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud may be a thing of the past, but the singer still remembers every bit of it. The Time Magazine has honored Swift with 'Person of the Year.' However, during the interview for the magazine, she recalled her altercation with the Praise God rapper, accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of allegedly causing her to go into hiding for almost a year.

Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Larry Busacca

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Call Her Out for Annoying Behavior at LA Lakers Game With 8-Year-Old Son Saint

The infamous beef between West and Swift had created quite a buzz in the entertainment industry. The Blank Space singer didn't hold back and called out the SKIMS mogul for her involvement in leaking the 2016 call regarding Ye's (in)famous song with controversial lyrics about the 33-year-old.

To refresh fans' memory, the Yeezy founder called Swift, seeking permission to include her name in his song Famous. The questionable lyrics were as follows, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex Why? I made that bitch famous. After the rap was released, the Bad Blood singer claimed she was unaware of these words.

Fast forward to now, it has been proved the reality star tweaked the phone call and made it seem like Swift approved of the vulgar lyrics. However, this wasn't the case. As a result, the singer was deeply affected by her "ruined" reputation, and in the latest interview, she bared it all.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Criticized Over ‘Botched’ Lip Filler at Paris Fashion Event: 'Bad Idea'

"I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots," Swift described her headspace at the time. She slammed the Kardashian star, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," per E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spill Sesh (@spillsesh)

Also Read: Fans Praise Kim Kardashian on Social Media for Introducing Daughter North West to Rapper Sexxy Red

Swift didn't hold back and revealed the malicious incident destabilized her mental health. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year," claimed the singer. She continued, "I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

It is being said that Swift's album Reputation covers her experience with the incident. In fact, her use of snake imagery in her performances and album is symbolic of references made by Kardashian on X, formerly Twitter, which is said to have reignited the beef.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

"I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," the singer recounted. She also highlighted how fame is temporary. "Nothing is permanent. So I'm very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level because I've had it taken away from me before."

The All Too Well singer shared her life lesson, "There is one thing I've learned, My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art." She continued, "But I've also learned there's no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies," concluding, "Trash takes itself out every single time."

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy as Fans Decode 'Secret Intention' Behind North West's Met Gala Prep

Here's Why Kim Kardashian Wanted to Borrow Clothes From Madonna's Classic Wardrobe