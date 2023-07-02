Taylor Swift Once Surprised Fans With Rare Live Performance of Song Written at Age 13: “Relate More Now”

Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour has been making headlines and captivating fans worldwide. One such highlight is the acoustic set of surprise songs that Taylor includes in her shows. Taylor has a tradition of incorporating a mini acoustic set in her concerts, often using it as an opportunity to cover songs she loves. In a video that went viral over Twitter, a performance by Taylor is hitting headlines per Cosmopolitan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist to Consistently Be at No. 1 for 70 Weeks on the Artist 100 Chart

However, for the Eras Tour, she has taken a different approach. During this two-song acoustic set, Taylor delves into her extensive catalog, specifically focusing on songs that didn't make it to the permanent setlist for the tour. She has expressed her goal of avoiding song repeats, except for tracks from her latest album, Midnights. Fans have been eagerly tracking the surprise songs performed at each show, crossing off the ones they shouldn't expect to hear at later dates they might attend. This adds an extra element of anticipation and excitement to the Eras Tour experience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Steven Ferdman

Notably, the surprise songs acoustic set during the Eras Tour has provided a platform for deep cuts and rare performances. It is also the only opportunity for audiences to hear songs from Taylor's debut album, as none of them are included in the show's permanent setlist. During a recent Eras Tour show in Houston, Taylor surprised fans by performing A Place in This World, a deep cut from her debut album that she wrote at the tender age of 13.

🏟️| “So this is a song that I wrote when I was like 13 years old and I was on my first album. And I'm sure I related to it when I wrote it, but I think I relate to it more now 20 years later. And I very rarely ever play it live, so I decided to play ….A Place In This World.” pic.twitter.com/SXGI08IvuJ — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 23, 2023

Also Read: Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' at Kelly Clarkson Suggesting Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music in 2019

She reflected on the track, saying, "So this is a song that I wrote when I was, like, 13 years old and I was on my first album. And I'm sure I related to it when I wrote it, but I think I relate to it more now, 20 years later. And I very rarely ever play it live, so I decided to play 'A Place in This World.'" The performance of A Place in This World showcased her ability to strike a chord with her fans with her timeless writing. Fans were undoubtedly thrilled to witness this rare rendition during the Eras Tour. As the Eras Tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide, fans can expect more surprises, unexpected song choices, and memorable moments from Taylor Swift.

More from Inquisitr

Guitar Bearing Taylor Swift’s Signature Sells for $120,000 at Childhood Cancer Fundraiser

Taylor Swift Fan Who Attended 8 Eras Tour Shows Shares Tips for Purchasing Australian Tickets