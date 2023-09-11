No 'happily ever after' for Taylor Swift, despite an envy-inducing career as a pop sensation. While the world was cheering for her, the Cruel Summer singer fought feelings of "exhaustion." She chased the "happiness," but what followed was a period of low times, which Swift described as feeling "really low or really bad." She exclusively talked about this and more with ET.

In her 2019 interview, it was reported that Swift battled low times while chasing her "happily ever after." She opened up in her interview with the Zach Sang Show and admitted having taken years off due to persistent feelings of melancholy, reported Entertainment Tonight. The 33-year-old singer was 29 back then.

The Blank Space singer said, "I think when we talk about being happy or loving yourself, those are all things that we feel sometimes, and maybe this song is a glimpse of that moment when we do feel like that." She referred to her single ME, featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, which was released in April 2019.

"When we're having the best day, the sun is shining, it's going to be an okay day, everything's going to be good, I'm alright with myself," Swift added. However, she also acknowledged that real life cannot be perfect. "But I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no 'happily ever after' where we're just happy forever."

She continued, "Happiness is always going to be a struggle and a challenge we have to try and meet. Self-worth is always going to be something that it's a process of trying to get there. That's not naturally how we're going to feel all the time." To keep her sanity intact and ensure her "low feelings" didn't dominate, she took long breaks from work.

Every time the I Knew You Were Trouble singer was "exhausted" or felt "low," she mellowed out by taking time off. Although Swift had been coming up with new albums every two years, her fans had to wait three years between 2014's 1989 and 2017's Reputation. She revealed, "There have been times where I needed to take years off because I just felt exhausted, or I felt like, really low or really bad."

The singer continued, "You never really have the same process making an album. Right now, thankfully, I feel really energized, which I'm feeling really grateful for." She also highlighted that her recuperation process is something she takes seriously. "It's not something that I take for granted -- that I feel this energized and this excited about this new music."

The All Too Well singer elaborated, "Because now I know that's not always how you feel." Adding, "Sometimes you can just feel really scared of everything, and so I'm very, very conscious of how I do feel about this new music and how there's such excitement surrounding it." Swift created ME because she wanted her fans to get through the lows and bad days.

WELL GUYS it's almost midnight and my new song “ME!” featuring @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out. In other news, the VIDEO will be out too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube 🎥😺 https://t.co/YImpUXvEVQ pic.twitter.com/lOy7biUgbA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 26, 2019

She said, "In the moments when I'm feeling really, really low, I think it will be helpful when I get to go on stage and play this song and see other people singing it back to me." She hoped her single, ME, would do the same for others. "Put this song when you don't feel good about yourself, and maybe that will help you get back to a point. That's how I look at it because I definitely don't feel good all the time, and I don't think anybody does."

