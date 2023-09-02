Here’s One Ex-boyfriend Taylor Swift Doesn’t Want to Talk About

Taylor Swift’s love songs are renowned for the warm, fuzzy feelings they fill fans with. From Love Story to Lover, she’s managed to deliver her thoughts and empathy on the topic. But, at the same time, songs like We Are Never Getting Back Together and Style have an entirely different vibe given that they're breakup songs.

And references speculate on Swift’s former flames, such as Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayor, and many more. While the details of her past love affairs have been in the limelight and are often spoken about through a breakup song, There was one boyfriend that she’s reportedly publicly addressed: Connor Kennedy.

At one time, the Lavender Haze singer dated Robert F. Kennedy’s grandson in 2012. The former pair had met each other around the same time on a warm summer afternoon through a mutual friend. After meeting each other, they immediately hit it off. Their fling received heaps of criticism for the age difference. Swift was 23 when she met 18-year-old Conner, which concerned fans and well-wishers. But the backlash didn’t stop them from moving forward with their lives.

After the news of their relationship was made public, Connor’s family was equally concerned. And, as per The Kennedy Heirs, the famous family even thought that perhaps a ‘breakup song’ was already in the works before the end of the relationship and remained pessimistic. However, his father thought that the singer’s presence in his son’s life could be counted as a good ‘distraction' because, just two months earlier, the family had tragically lost Connor’s mother.

remember when taylor swift was dating connor kennedy and the maddest woman bought a house next to his and he got scared and they broke up pic.twitter.com/lVFHbBt38v — Leone Swift (@LeoneSwiftie) June 30, 2023

While all seemed to have been going well with the former couple. Their relationship began to go downhill just as quickly as it had begun. In the same year, the two 'crashed’ Connor’s auntie, Vicky Gifford Kennedy's daughter’s wedding. As per InStyle, her ex-beau had informed his aunt that he was bringing Swift as his plus-one just an hour prior to the wedding. Even though he was advised against his desire, the two showed up hand-in-hand at the wedding, looking glamorous.

But then again, the Kennedy family had strongly expressed their discomfort at the Delicate singer’s presence. Connor’s mother even urged the songstress to leave the wedding venue at once, but Swift "looked right past" her. As per The Kennedy Heirs biography mentioned, the singer had picked up on hints of her being ‘unwanted’ and ‘unwelcome’ at the wedding.

The Washington Post quotes Swift’s representatives in an article published in 2012 on August 23rd. "There’s no truth to Vicky’s claims. Taylor was invited to the wedding, and the bride profusely thanked her for being there", claimed her representatives in response. In order to calm the storm, the singer even tried to amicably sort it out with her significant other at the time. But sadly, efforts from her side proved futile. And just after two months of dating, their relationship took a curtain call.

connor kennedy and taylor swift dating always makes me laugh because she always looked so stunning and he looked like a new dad going to the store to get milk pic.twitter.com/Q6QgqPQC02 — soph 🍋 (@justrainedtay) November 12, 2018

Radar Online quoted an insider source who revealed the actual reason why the two split and claimed that the wedding crash ordeal wasn’t the only reason. “Connor’s just an 18-year-old kid and wasn’t ready for anything super serious, but, Taylor is looking for her soulmate and it kind of freaked him out with how strong she came on” confessed the source in conclusion. To this day, Swift remains silent about this short-lived relationship among the list of high-profile people that she’s dated in the past.

