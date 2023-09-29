Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance rumors have been brewing since August after Kelce decided to ask her out in an adorable fashion. The two appear to have been spending plenty of time together. In fact, Swift was also recently spotted at one of Kelce’s games at Kansas. She was joined by Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, as the two joined a roaring crowd cheering for the NFL player. It seems like things are possibly heating up between the two of them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

Also Read: Mark Cuban Urges Taylor Swift to Breakup with Travis Kelce and Date a Mavericks Player

According to video footage by Daily Mail, the Cruel Summer singer was spotted departing from Kelce’s lovely $1 Million abode located in Kansas with his friends and family. This was right before the tight end could play his heart out at the game against the Chicago Bears. Swift was seen escorted with a group including Kelce’s family to a party bus bound for Arrowhead Stadium.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Owens

A source in close association with the situation said, “Travis wasn’t at his house, but it was filled with his friends and family.” The source went on to explain the scenario further and revealed who else usually pops by at the mansion. “He has a personal chef and several friends from high school and college who use his place as a crash pad whenever they are in town.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Enjoyed Shots Together as They Bonded at Chiefs Private Afterparty

Apart from a party bus that was responsible for transporting the Grammy-winning singer and Travis’ family, there were two other vehicles on the spot. For security reasons and Swift’s protection, there were police vehicles parked by the driveway. As soon as the aforementioned bus left for the destination, the cars closely followed behind at a safe distance.

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Says, He is ‘Going Above and Beyond’ for Taylor Swift

The rumored couple were in the limelight in recent weeks due to these impromptu rendezvous that they’ve been having. Although neither of them is confirming or denying any part about them possibly being involved in a romantic relationship, Travis’s brother Jason Kelce, has been quite vocal about the two of them being together. He once even jokingly stated that Travis and Swift were 100% together.

In a recent interview on SportsRadio 94 for WIP, Jason gushed about his brother’s efforts for Swift. And mentioned that Travis is reportedly “going above and beyond to be a gentleman” to the ME! singer. “I think he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary,” said Jason about Travis balancing Pro American Football and his possibly budding romance with Swift.

Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game with Travis Kelce in Convertible for Dinner Date https://t.co/uTt2Dq5PT7 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 25, 2023

Shortly after the Better Than Revenge singer attended the game with Travis and his family, she was found by paparazzi to be leaving with her hand wrapped snugly around Travis’s arm. The two headed for an after-party at the end of his game and reportedly had a wonderful time together.

In a podcast, Travis talked about her appearance at his recent game and the aftermath of her attendance. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her - the friends and family.” In conclusion, he gave her a sweet shoutout for “coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Wraps Arms Around Travis Kelce's Neck At His Postgame Party, Dating Rumors Fuel

‘Parking Lot Swifties Is a Thing’: Here’s Why They Say Taylor Swift Can Rule the World