Taylor Swift Is Making a Whooping $13m Each Night on ‘Eras Tour’ Making Her World’s Top-Grossing Artist

Taylor Swift is on track to deliver the highest-grossing tour in music history with estimated ticket sales of more than $13 million each night while on the road. The majority of the funds are used to cover production costs; however, this amount does not include the additional millions of dollars in retail sales that the Eras tour is bringing in.

However, it still makes 33-year-old Swift the highest-grossing artist in the world and her greatest tour to date. Swift is anticipated to be on track to earn more than $1.4 billion, a milestone that has never been reached by an artist. The tour has made $300 million through 22 dates. She was slated to perform on more than 50 different occasions across the US before traveling abroad, according to Pollstar.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Medina

The live music trade publication acknowledges that it is estimating current and future gross revenues to some extent, but claims that its "crack numbers team" is confident that Swift's tour will pass the historic $1 billion threshold at some point during her performances in Singapore, which will take place between March 2 and March 9, 2024, per Variety.

The Eras Tour will have made $1.4 billion in earnings by the time it concludes, a figure the publication considers to be on the "conservative" side. Given that a number of dates have been added to the European tour itinerary, Pollstar may really need to update its figures in the positive.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Sets New Records With Anticipated $1.4 Billion Gross Revenue 🏦 pic.twitter.com/84UMEHTIsR — Ravdeep Anand (@ravdeepanand) July 5, 2023

Swift's nightly concerts have had an average face value of $253.56 in the United States, which is significantly less than their actual value. Billboard reports that Taylor could cross Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, which earned $887 million to date. It is still going strong, but only just, since the tour is set to end on July 8 in Stockholm. Elton John's tour became the first to surpass the $800 million threshold in January of this year.

The previous record, which Ed Sheeran had before Elton took the lead, was held by his 'Divide Tour', which brought in $776.4 million over the course of several years. Before Sheeran rose to the top historically, U2's 360 tour was in first place. If Swift had continued touring through the end of 2023, according to Pollstar, she might have been able to surpass the billion-dollar threshold in a single year.

However, she made the decision to take a two-and-a-half-month hiatus between her 13 Latin American performances. Additionally impressive are the tour-related revenues unrelated to ticket sales. According to QuestionPro, an internet research company, the US leg of the tour will have an economic impact of $5 billion on the locations where she performs (more than the GDP of 50 nations), according to Pollstar.

"Revenue from ticket sales for Taylor Swift's tour is greater than the GDP of 50 countries." pic.twitter.com/yDB3PmQv2P — Flowerishavenue | Julia (@Flowerishavenue) June 21, 2023

