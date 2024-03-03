Taylor Swift Made Snacks to Close the Deal with the Players, According to Kansas City Chiefs Coach

Taylor Swift is soaring with her successful musical career and chart-topping hits. However apart from the global tours, there's one more thing that has kept her in the headlines. The Anti Hero hitmaker's unexpected appearances at Kansas City Chiefs football games. Swift, first made waves by showing up in a box at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on September 24, 2023, and has since become somewhat of a good luck charm for the team.

Despite the tight schedules, Swift has often taken time out to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce during the NFL. It was during her visits that one unique aspect of the pop star's life came to light. It's none other than the Lavender Haze singer's passion for baking. The baking hobby became a significant aspect of Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Kelce and his teammates. The football community developed a unique bond with Swift with the snacks she brought over while cheering for Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently revealed during a discussion at the NFL Scouting Combine that Swift had personally prepared homemade pastries for the team's offensive linemen, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Coach Reid praised Swift's down-to-earth demeanor, emphasizing her humility despite her immense fame. Previously, the former NFL player Bernie Kosar reminisced how Swift shared cinnamon rolls with Kelce, and his mates leading to the forging of a cordial relationship among them.

As Swift continues to support the Chiefs from the sidelines, her friendship with Kelce and the team has become a topic of interest both on and off the football field. While Swift remains tight-lipped about the status of her relationship with Kelce, her presence at Chiefs games and her efforts to bond with the team through baking have endeared her to fans and players alike.

Recently, a spokesperson for Swift has addressed an alleged altercation involving her father, Scott Swift, and photographer Ben McDonald in Sydney, Australia. Swift's representative clarified that the altercation occurred when two individuals aggressively approached Swift, on February 27, following her performance in Sydney.

Initially reported by Australia's Sky News, it was alleged that Scott Swift, aged 71, was involved in an altercation with a photographer at Neutral Bay Wharf around 2:30 a.m. NSW police confirmed the incident, stating that a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf and that inquiries are ongoing. While not recorded on video, footage obtained by ABC from photographer Ben McDonald depicts Swift, accompanied by her father, under an umbrella heading towards a waiting vehicle.

However, the actions of the Grammy award-winning singer are not visible in the video. Despite being celebrated for her chart-topping tracks and dedicated fanbase, Swift has chosen not to directly address the incident involving her father.