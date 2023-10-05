Taylor Swift Leaves NYC Ahead of Travis Kelce’s Birthday, Fuels Birthday Surprise Rumors

Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning music sensation, was spotted leaving New York City just a day before Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, turned 34. Fans and media outlets have been buzzing with anticipation and curiosity about their growing romance, thanks to Swift's ever-captivating presence and Kelce's forthcoming birthday.

Swift, 33, has managed to keep the rumor mills running after leaving her Tribeca apartment in New York City unexpectedly. Multiple witnesses watched Swift's luggage being carefully loaded into a vehicle that would eventually make its way to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, according to an exclusive report by Page Six. It's unclear whether this departure is part of a larger scheme to surprise Kelce on his birthday. Kelce's birthday plans appear to have been hampered due to a prior job obligation, as the tight end and his teammates are in the midst of the NFL season, with the Chiefs preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings.

Swift most recently attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, where she was photographed roaring for Kelce from a VIP suite. Swift's presence at Kelce's games has not only sparked speculations about the two but has also skyrocketed TV ratings.

Her appearance at MetLife Stadium with celebrity pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner for the Chiefs' game versus the New York Jets was a highlight, with fans and media carefully following their every move. Swift reportedly maintained a "low-key and low-maintenance" manner despite the spotlight, adding to the attraction of their budding romance, according to an insider quoted by US Weekly.

As per Daily Mail, Swift's new romance with Kelce contrasts sharply with her previous six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. The two kept their affair private, but since their split in April, Swift appears to have chosen a different approach to love and life. According to an insider, she has resolved to stop hiding and embrace her true self, living life to the fullest.

Multiple sources quoted by US Weekly have denied reports that Swift and Kelce's relationship is a publicity hoax. They've met multiple times and, according to reports, "talk every day." Swift is claimed to be thoroughly enjoying getting to know Kelce, characterizing him as a "normal, nice guy" who, despite his celebrity status, remains grounded. Kelce is reportedly "completely smitten" by Swift, according to one insider.

The couple's connection has not only captivated the entertainment industry but has also had a significant impact on their separate professions. Sales of Kelce's jerseys reportedly jumped by over 400% when he was seen exiting the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift's upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is expected to gross a whopping $100 million in its first weekend.

