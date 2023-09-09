Taylor Swift & Justin Bieber Had Opposite Experiences When They Guest-Starred on CSI

Taylor Swift, the reigning queen of the music scene, has also made her mark in the world of acting, and her debut on the popular TV series CSI back in 2009 was a delightful surprise for fans. Singer Justin Bieber also made his silver screen debut, however, their experiences on the show's sets are opposites.

In her debut role, Swift played the role of a troubled teenager. According to Digital Spy, she revealed her experience saying, "Well, I wanted to do CSI because it's one of my favorite shows. There are nine seasons of it, and I've seen every single episode, so getting to do scenes with my favorite characters was just incredible for me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

In 2009, she stated, "You know, if I were to read a script that was really smart and well-written, that would definitely be something I'd want to explore, but music is absolutely number one, and I have a feeling it always will be." Co-star Jon Wellner, in particular, was impressed not only by her performance but also by her humility. He recalled their encounter in the makeup trailer, where Taylor Swift's excitement and knowledge of the show shone through. Wellner noted, "She's getting her makeup done, and she jumps out of the chair and says, 'Henry! That's my character!' The fact that Taylor Swift knows who I am? I made it! She was with her mom, just so happy to be there, with the perfect attitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

While Taylor Swift's appearance on CSI was a positive experience for all involved, the same cannot be said for Justin Bieber's time on the show. Bieber played the role of a CSI investigator. Reports suggest that Bieber's behind-the-scenes behavior was less than stellar. Actor Marg Helgenberger, who portrayed Catherine Willows in the series, revealed that Bieber had caused chaos on set.

Per CTV News, she explained, "I shouldn't be saying this, but he was a brat. He was very nice to me. But he locked one of the producers in a closet and he put his fist through a cake that was on the cast's table." Despite the off-screen antics, Helgenberger did commend Bieber's performance, given his limited acting experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In response to the criticism, Bieber defended himself with a statement, asserting, "It's kinda lame when someone you met briefly and never worked with comments on you. I will continue to wish them luck and be kind." He added, "Rumors are just that...rumors. In the end, if you just be kind and be yourself, people will know who you are. That goes for anyone, I think." Despite his response, Justin Bieber did not return to the series, marking a contrasting experience from Taylor Swift's well-received cameo on CSI.

