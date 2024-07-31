Taylor Swift is Horrified as Three Kids Die After a Stabbing Attack at a Swift-Themed Dance Class

Taylor Swift has spoken up after the shocking incident took place in Southport, England. On July 29, during a Swift-themed yoga and dance class three kids lost their lives to a mass-stabbing incident. Swift immediately took to her social media platform and shared her message about the incident which left everyone in a jolt.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

In her Instagram Story, the pop star wrote, "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders." Adding further and expressing her sorrow in the public note she wrote, "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families." According to People, shortly after the statement the third child, a 9-year-old girl died in the hospital as confirmed by the Merseyside Police. The other kids who lost their lives were only 6 and 7 years old.

The event that the Southport stabbing happened at was a Taylor Swift themed dance/yoga party for kids.



Taylor Swift wrote this on her Instagram 💔 #Southport pic.twitter.com/BBdSqO2rsv — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) July 30, 2024

The recent release by Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed eight other children were injured and five were classified in critical condition. Additionally, two adults were injured in the attack and are also reported to be in critical state. "We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," Kennedy said. A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicions of stabbing innocent children brutally for the attempted murder. The police statement on the early inquiries read, "At this early stage, inquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing."

A message from His Majesty The King following the tragic incident in Southport today. pic.twitter.com/4aUK8btptX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 29, 2024

The statement continued to share that the search for any other potential assailant is over, "We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident." The event was reportedly organized for kids between the ages of 6 and 11 at the town's Hart Place as reported by The Telegraph. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer also tweeted his condolences on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops."

At the scene in Southport tonight after the mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift summer camp for children. So many of the number of people I’ve spoken to have burst into tears the moment they told me what they saw and heard. More on @granadareports at 6 on ITV. pic.twitter.com/KHNn08ls4x — Rob Smith (@robsmithitv) July 29, 2024

The police have also warned against misinformation on the internet saying, "A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport. This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing," as reported by USA Today. King Charles III also shared his prayers for those who were present at the site of the crime. "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today. We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers, and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack," he wrote as tweeted by The Royal Family handle.