Taylor Swift Back with Matty Healy Amid Rumors of Female Crew Being Fired Over Alleged 'Issue' with Swift

In a surprising turn of events, international pop sensation Taylor Swift has reportedly rekindled her romance with British rocker Matty Healy. Sources reveal that their reunion follows an incident involving the firing of a female crew member from The 1975's touring party. The U.S. Sun initially revealed in May that Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, were dating, but they allegedly split a month later.

Friends close to the couple indicate, "There is just something electric between them and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs. They’re arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time. He’s utterly smitten and it seems to be mutual."

The mutual friend added, "One thing that was pretty telling was when a girl who had worked with the band for a while — she took care of their image, some styling, hair and make-up, that sort of thing — suddenly left." They continued, over the matter, "It sounds as though there may have been a bit of an issue over her closeness to Matty. One thing is for sure, he isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor."

The couple has a history, as they briefly dated earlier in their careers. Matty even appeared at Taylor's stadium gigs in the US after their relationship was first revealed. It is believed that tracks on Taylor's latest record were inspired by their romance, which began following her split from British actor Joe Alwyn, her long-time partner. In a surprise move, Taylor made an appearance on stage at The 1975's London O2 gig in January, with Matty referring to her as "the Queen." Backstage, Taylor was photographed with Matty's mother, Denise Welch, who is a panelist on Loose Women. Shortly after, details of Taylor's rumored split from her supposed fiancé Joe were leaked on Matty's 34th birthday, leading fans to believe it was Taylor's unconventional "gift" to her new boyfriend.

Matty, whose father is actor Tim Healy from the popular show Benidorm, spoke recently about a change in attitude, stating, "Everything happens in eras. The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a f*ing ahole is coming to an end." This suggests a shift in his personal life and outlook. Fans of both Taylor Swift and The 1975 are eagerly following the progress of this rekindled romance. With their undeniable chemistry and determination to make it work, Taylor and Matty are giving their relationship another chance, proving that love can indeed prevail even in the face of challenges. The news of the two seeing each other has however been the highlight for the fans who are shipping them in great spirits.

