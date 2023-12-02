Taylor Swift Is About to Make Over $100M Just From Spotify in 2023

Taylor Swift is on her way to shattering records and financial expectations in a year marked by both personal and professional milestones. The Grammy-winning artist is set to earn over $100 million in 2023 through Spotify alone. Let's take a look at the incredible journey of an artist who, after briefly withdrawing her catalog from Spotify years ago, is now the platform's highest-earning artist of the year.

Swift's Spotify dominance has been nothing short of extraordinary. According to Page Six, the Lover singer is on track to surpass the $100 million mark in Spotify earnings, with an impressive 26.1 billion streams since the start of the year. According to Billboard, her global appeal was reaffirmed when Spotify named her the top artist on the platform for 2023, surpassing other heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake, and Peso Pluma.

These mind-boggling streaming figures translate into substantial financial gains. According to Billboard's royalty calculator, Swift's 26.1 billion Spotify streams will result in approximately $97 million in recorded music royalties. Given that the year isn't over yet, this figure is expected to rise to $101 million by the end of December. When publishing revenue is included, Swift's total Spotify earnings for the year could reach an impressive $131 million.

It's important to note that Swift's savvy approach to her music catalog has resulted in this financial windfall. Keeping master rights to all of her music after signing a deal with Universal Music Group and Republic Records in 2018 has proven to be a profitable decision. This includes her highly successful re-recordings - the Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989 Taylor's Version albums. On streaming platforms, these re-recordings have consistently outperformed the originals, adding to Swift's financial success.

According to Bloomberg News, Swift's rise to billionaire status is due to the success of her Eras Tour. According to the Washington Post, this worldwide tour, which began earlier this year, is on track to become the highest-grossing tour in history, with a potential gross of $4.1 billion. According to the Daily Mail, Swift now has a net worth of $1.1 billion, marking a significant milestone in her already illustrious career.

Streaming and touring aren't the only ways Swift is making money. Swift's Eras Tour film, which debuted in theaters on October 13, has added to her financial success. According to Variety, the film earned $80 million in advance sales and has grossed more than $250 million worldwide in just seven weeks.

Swift's success isn't limited to financial achievements. Her songs Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero made Spotify's global top ten list. Furthermore, her album Lover ranked seventh on the top listened-to list for the year, indicating her discography's everlasting popularity.

