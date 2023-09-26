Taylor Swift Invited Sophie Turner to Her NYC Apartment for a Girls' Night Out

Table for two. Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift hung out again for a "girl's night out" over to Swift's place in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The Bad Blood singer met the Game of Thrones star for the second time in the past week amid her ongoing divorce drama and custody battles with her ex, Joe Jonas.

Swift has been by Turner's side during the rough patch in her life. The pop star recently hosted her girl pals over for dinner at her new place, and the 27-year-old was amongst her 'girls.' Paparazzi captured the English actress in good spirits despite the public fallout of her relationship with ex-husband Jonas, as per Page Six.

The Enchanted singer briefly dated Turner's ex in 2008, when she was 18 and he was 19 years old. Two of the exes of the Jonas Brothers member seemed to be bonding quite well as the 33-year-old stepped out with Turner, walking arm-in-arm into the Via Carota restaurant in Greenwich Village.

Soon after, the duo entered the trendy Temple Bar. The girls are frequently meeting- sometimes alone or with their friends, which seems to be helping Turner come out of her split with her musician husband. Earlier this month, on September 5, the 34-year-old filed for divorce from his wife after four years of marital bliss.

Later, reports surfaced that Turner sued Jonas. She accused him of keeping her daughters away from her, not letting them visit her home country, England, and alleged the girl's passports were in his possession. The papers filed in Manhattan court demanded "the immediate return of [the] children [who had been] wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained."

Jonas' representative released a statement, "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending." The rep added, "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted."

Apparently, the Florida court restricted both parents from relocating the kids until the divorce proceedings were complete. Jonas insisted it was Turner who violated the court order and denied all allegations of abduction. The singer claimed his marriage with the actress was irretrievably broken and asked for joint custody of their two daughters- Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old baby girl.

The duo released a joint statement on Instagram about their divorce, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." Adding, "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Unsurprisingly, the timing of their outings couldn't be more dubious as Turner is going through a heartbreak. So, her growing closeness with Swift is born out of an "exes connection," or their bond has something deeper? Apparently, a source disclosed that the two became friends before the divorce drama became headlines.

"They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while," an insider clarified, reported by Entertainment Tonight. "Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past. Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie, and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."

