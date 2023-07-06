Taylor Swift Has Been Slapped with a Fine of over $3000 for Littering Her NYC Townhouse Sidewalk

Taylor Swift, the renowned pop star is under fire for a dispute with the city's Sanitation Department. The matter is over the cleanliness of the sidewalks in front of her Tribeca townhouse, per the New York Post. Despite her estimated net worth of $570 million and a demanding touring schedule, Swift, backed by her legal team, has taken the time to contest the 32 tickets (totaling $3,010) she has received since purchasing the property in 2017, successfully reducing the fines by $200.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

According to city records, Swift has been cited for various violations related to sidewalk cleanliness. The violation also includes failure to clean the area, dirty sidewalks, and improper disposal of garbage between January 2018 and January 2023. The summonses describe instances of piled newspapers, bottles, cardboard, napkins, wrappers, and scattered ashtray contents along with a cigarette carton. However, some residents have observed minimal litter, with only a few cigarette butts scattered in front of her townhouse.

Unhappy with the situation, a 22-year-old dog walker remarked, "She doesn't care about leaving trash out. I think she's more focused on her multi-million dollar tour that's bankrupting all her fans." Swift's representative declined to comment on the matter.

Before Swift, the townhouse was occupied by former International Monetary Fund director Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who rented the property while under house arrest in 2011. After purchasing the townhouse, Swift converted it into a private entrance for her penthouse in the neighboring condominium at 155 Franklin St., where she has invested nearly $30 million in three units. While both buildings have received sanitation tickets, the responsibility for maintaining the area in front of the townhouse falls solely on Swift.

In defense of their idol, several Swifties pointed fingers at the paparazzi and fans who frequently gather on Franklin Street, attributing the garbage accumulation to their presence. Some suggested that fans, waiting for her and smoking out of boredom, might contribute to the litter problem. One supporter, Christine O'Connor, asserted, "It's probably the fans waiting for her and smoking while they're bored. She doesn't even smoke!" David Aldea, Swift's former landlord, expressed surprise at the messy situation, recalling her as a "perfect tenant" during her time at a different property. However, records indicate that since acquiring the townhouse, Swift's garage and mudroom have accumulated the highest number of sanitation tickets on the block.

Taylor Swift has already been fined 32 times for disposing of rubbish in front of her NY home.



According to The NY Post, there are cigarette packs, stacks of newspapers, liquor bottles, cardboard boxes and ashtrays scattered on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/mtUqkWzgA8 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 2, 2023

Residents in the Tribeca neighborhood have mixed opinions regarding the issue. Rebecca Heller, a local resident, pondered whether the city inspectors were singling out Swift or if they were equally stringent with other residents. She remarked, "I live on White Street, and there are other people who deserve [being ticketed] more. And they're clearly not changing their behavior." The clash between Taylor Swift and the Sanitation Department has sparked a debate about responsibility and accountability with differing perspectives.

