Pop sensations Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are Cool for the Summer and all the upcoming seasons as they have no Bad Blood left between them. The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards highlighted the Enchanted singer cheering for her contemporary and Disney Alum- Lovato, while she performed on stage. The two seem to have officially buried the hatchet from their past beef.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Vespa

Also Read: Pop Queen Britney Spears Celebrates Her Single Status With Her Bold New Video

The 33-year-old received a total of nine awards on the September 12 MTV event. However, she didn't let her win get in her head and instead ensured her colleagues felt loved and encouraged, including the 31-year-old with whom Swift has a "beefy" past, reported E! News. She joyfully bounced in the crowd as Lovato serenaded the audience with her 2015 hit Cool for the Summer.

A fan recorded Swift's happy dance moves and posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, and Lovato responded to the video with 3 smiling faces with hearts emoji. The two pop stars stepped into the music industry around the same time and have known each other for decades.

Taylor Swift VIBING to Demi Lovato’s performance of “Cool For The Summer” was never on my bingo card but this is absolutely everything 🤪 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XFqGsqNk8q — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 13, 2023

🥰🥰🥰 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 13, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Couldn’t ‘Keep Calm’ as Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Won the Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs

However, the news of their feud surfaced in 2010 after Lovato's impolite response to a question about their mutual friend, Selena Gomez. A fan questioned the Sorry Not Sorry singer about the Calm Down singer, so she abruptly said, "Ask Taylor." The Disney alums co-starred in Barney and Friends as kids along with 2009's Princess Protection Program.

The rift continued to widen in the upcoming years when Lovato called out Swift (without naming her directly) for making a $250,000 donation to Kesha amid her legal battle with Dr. Luke in May 2016. She posted a tweet at the time, "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something, and then I'll be impressed."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Arch-Rival, Selena Gomez, Is Way Ahead in the Cosmetics Business

The Confident singer addressed her bitterness toward Swift. "Listen, there's nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other," reported Refinery 29. "There are women that I don't get along with, and that's fine. My thing is, don't brand yourself a feminist if you don't do the work."

The feud between singers had another common factor- Scooter Braun. The music executive managed Lovato for four years. But when the talent manager had an altercation with Swift over obtaining masters to her first six albums, the Heart Attack singer supported him instead of the Bad Blood singer. Their feud was also much publicized in the media.

Apparently, Swift had to re-record her music to obtain the rights back from Braun. Yet Lovato spoke in favor of him and called him a 'good man,' per People. She wrote on her Instagram story in 2019, "I have dealt with bad people in this industry, and Scooter is not one of them," adding, "Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them." She concluded, "There's enough hate in this world as it is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Demi, too, parted ways with Braun, but she has no hostility whatsoever. Swift's dance moves on Lovato's performance at the 2023 VMAs and the latter's hearty response showed the two singers have finally Let It Go.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Selena Gomez Got The 'Bleeding Rose' Tattoo On Her Back And Who She Matched It With

The Top Six Matching Tattoo Selena Gomez Has With Her Friends and What They Mean