Taylor Swift Goes on a Romantic Boat Ride With Travis Kelce While Chatting With Ecstatic Fans

Following her last performance in Sydney, Australia, Taylor Swift spent a romantic date night with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. As reported by The Daily Mail, before the Kansas City Chiefs took out for their return to Las Vegas on Friday night, the hitmaker and her tight-end lover were seen getting onto a yacht for a romantic boat trip. They looked really cute together. Holding hands, the pair went along a dock together, seeming enamored.

🎥| Sabrina Carpenter with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and more at the Sydney Zoo! pic.twitter.com/PDr9RoefWs — Sabrina Daily Updates (@SCdailyupdates) February 22, 2024

As per the outlet, Swift's public display of love for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had stunned fans, and she couldn't stop smiling. She looked more put together after dazzling everyone with her extravagant on-stage attire. She returned to her five-star hotel with Kelce, escorted by security, wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and Adidas shoes.

Admiring his girlfriend performing live from a VIP box, Kelce donned the same blue-patterned T-shirt and shorts that he was seen wearing. Swift rushed into her boyfriend's arms after the event and gave him a passionate kiss. Kelce missed her second Sydney gig on Saturday night as he returned to Las Vegas after a quick trip to Australia.

Travis and his friend Ross were a WHOLE VIBE at Sydney N1 and I absolutely LOVE to see it!! 🤣#TaylorSwift #Traviskelce #Rosstravis pic.twitter.com/I85hzilkUN — Taylor Swift fans (@TS1989fans) February 25, 2024

Kelce was recently seen having a great time with the other players in several Instagram Story videos that XS Nightclub posted, celebrating their recent Super Bowl victory. Wearing a black and yellow shirt, Kelce was seen in one of those videos shared by Extra TV, waving a towel and singing along to a remix of Swift's song Love Story. The 34-year-old was shown hanging out behind the DJ booth with EDM artist Marshmello, who was performing inside the nightclub, in another footage.

The Beastie Boys' Fight For Your Right remix was being played by Marshmello when Kelce can be heard leading the throng and yelling, "You've got to fight for your right to party," in a clip. The players were also seen in another video showing off their champagne skills and joining in on Queen's We Are The Champions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

After Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner began attending the Kansas City games of the three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce, their relationship became the biggest story of the season. Early in the year, rumors about their possible relationship started when Kelce made light of the fact that during Swift's performance in Kansas City in July, he attempted to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Before long, Swift started going to Kelce's games and enjoyed the team's luxury box with her boyfriend's family and friends. TV cameras would often switch between the events on the field and the singer reacting with Ed and Donna Kelce, as well as other players' spouses and girlfriends like Brittany Mahomes. When Swift's Eras Tour stopped in Argentina in November last year, the Chiefs tight end traveled to see her performance. Backstage, they had their first kiss ever captured on video.