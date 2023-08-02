Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Truck Drivers With Massive Bonus of $100,000 Each for Their Incredible Work

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour stands out as one of the most remarkable live events this year, receiving praise for its iconic performances, stunning stage setups, captivating outfits, innovative lighting displays, and other impressive elements. The capacity to successfully execute such a grand production every evening requires an exceptional team effort—a fact the superstar is openly appreciative of.

Roughly 50 truck drivers were recipients of Taylor Swift's generosity, receiving individual gifts of $100,000 each. This sum aggregates to around $5 million in total, as reported by TMZ. The purpose behind these payments, termed "end of tour bonuses," is to acknowledge the efforts of the drivers who were part of the United States leg of the tour. The tour itself is scheduled to conclude this month with a series of six performances at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fan Who Failed to Get a Ticket for the Eras Tour Found a Way to Attend the Concert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Not only Swift's truckers found themselves deeply moved by her generosity, but others were also 'enchanted' by it. According to People magazine, the Grammy-winning artist also distributed a substantial sum of over $55 million to various members of her production team. This inclusive list encompassed band members, dancers, caterers, as well as lighting and sound technicians. It's reported that these bonuses were disbursed ahead of her Saturday performance in Santa Clara.

Commencing her tour in March in Glendale, Arizona, the Grammy-winning artist captivated her fans with an extensive 44-song setlist that spanned her career. Since then, her performances have attracted the presence of well-known friends and personalities, including Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd, and many others. In June, Swift unveiled plans for her global tour expansion, revealing her intentions to travel to different continents in 2024. This exciting journey will encompass performances across Europe, Asia, and Australia. Earlier in the same month, she had already disclosed her inaugural international series of concerts in Latin America, hinting at the anticipation of "LOTS" more dates to be unveiled.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg Takes His Girls to Taylor Swift Eras Concert, 'Life of a Girl Dad'

Taylor Swift's monumental tour has reportedly amassed a staggering $1 billion in sales, positioning it on a trajectory to rank among the most lucrative tours in history. With her Eras Tour, Swift has even been attributed with single-handedly energizing the US economy. During the weekend, news emerged that the audience attending Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts in the previous month inadvertently triggered seismic activity akin to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. This unprecedented incident occurred when her tour graced Seattle's Lumen Field venue for a two-night stint on July 22-23. This seismic occurrence paralleled the memorable 2011 "Beast Quake" inspired by fervent NFL supporters cheering for a touchdown by the Seattle Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints in a playoff match.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Subtle Wink at ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Sparks Speculation of Moving on From Past Relationships

Completing her six performances in Inglewood, California on August 9, Taylor Swift's journey will then take her to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil in November. Continuing her tour overseas, she will resume in February, embarking on a global adventure with scheduled dates spanning until August 17, 2024.

References:

https://www.tmz.com/2023/08/01/taylor-swift-gifts-bonus-eras-tour-truckers/

https://people.com/taylor-swift-gives-bonuses-totaling-55-million-every-person-working-eras-tour-7568556

https://nypost.com/2023/08/01/taylor-swift-gave-dozens-of-eras-tour-truckers-a-100k-raise/

https://etcanada.com/news/1010305/taylor-swift-reportedly-gives-100000-bonuses-to-her-eras-tour-truckers/

https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-bonus-eras-tour-truck-drivers-1235383095/

More from Inquisitr

Swifties Cause ‘Swift Quakes’: Seismic Activity of 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Threw Shade at Kanye West Amid Eras Tour & Laughed at the Thought of Forgiving Him