Taylor Swift Finally Convinced Travis Kelce to Make One Significant Alteration to His Appearance

Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes said that Travis Kelce owes his newfound sense of style to Taylor Swift. The quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs made a joke about how his teammate's love for the pop singer caused him to start growing his hair out. While speaking with Bruce Murray and Alex Smith of SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Mahomes revealed that Swift is the reason Kelce has been sporting longer hair as of late.

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.”



As reported by HuffPost, Mahomes revealed, "I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out, and all of a sudden, Taylor gets him to do it." A month ago, 34-year-old Kelce showed up to Chiefs training camp with a new style—longer hair and a beard that had returned. Over the last year, as Kelce's and Swift's relationship blossomed, the athlete donned a fade haircut.

From the conclusion of the NFL season in February until this summer, when he was showing his support for Swift on the Eras Tour, Kelce has been rocking a distinctive style with his mustache. A thick beard and his trademark fade hairstyle have been seen on the Super Bowl winner recently. According to Patrick Regan, who cuts Kelce's hair, Swift has expressed her admiration for both his current hairstyle and his shorter hairstyle. In February Regan told Fox News, "Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."

However, Mahomes previously provided insight into the connection between Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. In the past, he explained he was the one who brought the pair together, saying that he was the one who alerted Kelce about Swift's Kansas City Eras Tour performance. Mahomes revealed when appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on May 23, "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet. He was sitting in my suite." In addition, Mahomes explained how the couple's magic included his words of support. He recalled telling Kelce, "I had some input in there as well. 'Dude, just go for it, just go for it.'"

Well, Mahomes's efforts have not gone in vain; the pair has been doing well and has also reached the one-year mark of their relationship. In his spare time away from sport, Kelce has also made many appearances at the Eras Tour. In June, he even joined her for a stage appearance at London's Wembley Stadium. He was last spotted in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 18th, during her concert. Even though they both have very busy schedules, a source told ET in May that the pair is determined to make their relationship work. The insider spilled, "He’s a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other's achievements, and show up when it matters most."

Another insider spilled the beans to ET in June about Swift and Kelce's long-distance relationship management. They revealed, "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends. They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."