Taylor Swift Fans Worried After Seeing Burn Mark on Her Hand During Date With Travis Kelce

A burn mark spotted on Taylor Swift's arm after her date with boyfriend Travis Kelce sparked concern for Swifties. Fans suspected that the Grammy-award-winning singer may have acquired the mark while baking—a hobby the pop star is known to enjoy and indulges in with the NFL star. The pictures, taken in New York City on October 12, prompted a flurry of speculations about what caused the injury.

As Swift donned a sleeveless gold mini dress, the raw mark, clearly visible, had an X user wondering, "Is this a burn on Taylor’s arm because that looks so painful...[sic] the whole outside is red." In response, one argued, "Looks like an oven burn. I get those more often than I would like to admit from brushing against the top rack."

"Every cook’s nightmare. This looks like the oven rack. Hope she heals soon," another echoed. "My aunties, my mother, and myself have that burn from reaching into the oven and touching the bottom side of the wall," shared a Swiftie. Meanwhile, a netizen, @AbbyVAnessa26, sympathized, "Those burns hurt horribly." "Taylor, girly, this burn is insane. Please be careful," advised another, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Others speculated, "That's either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron..." Then quipped an X user, "Another reason to take her straightener away!" A different comment also read, "She’s cooking up a storm so Travis can go back to KC with treats for all the boys," alluding to Swift's history of baking for Kelce's NFL teammates. Previously, former Cleveland Browns quarterback, Bernie Kosar, gushed about the 34-year-old singer's baking skills on Tobin & Leroy Show. He said, "We're having a pregame meal and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she's so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."

Moreover, in an interview with NFL on NBC, team coach Andy Reid also revealed that Swift likes to cook. Speaking to former quarterback, Chris Simms, he shared, "She made the offensive linemen...homemade pop tarts." Appreciating Swift's appearances during the games to support Kelce and lauding her humility, the coach praised, "Since the Queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. She’s so grounded for who she is."

During the recent night out, while Swift dazzled in an Annie's Ibiza dress, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end sported a casual blue t-shirt and cream pants. Both looked happy in each other's company, holding hands. Interestingly, the mark isn't the first for Swift. The singer has a very prominent scar on her leg from a glue gun incident as a child. As a cat mom, she has also gotten several other scratches over the years.