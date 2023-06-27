Taylor Swift Fans Withdraw Housing Deposit Money to Buy Concert Tickets: “Happy to Pay Whatever It Took”

Swifties always turn out in full force for Taylor Swift's concerts. Many had their laptops and wallets ready as the legion of fans purchased some eagerly awaited tickets to the singer-songwriter's five gigs in Australia. However, with prices for tickets ranging from $79.90 to $1249.90 plus fees, it begs the issue of whether paying roughly $1300 for a single ticket is indeed worthwhile.

During the pre-sale on June 27, which was only open to American Express cardholders two days before Frontier Touring members could buy tickets and four days before they go on sale for the general public, 9Honey Celebrity spoke with a few fans who had each purchased one of the two expensive VIP packages that were on offer.

Fans were promised an "unforgettable A Reserve floor ticket" and "exclusive VIP merchandise," but they didn't appear too happy with the package's cost despite the fact that, in their eyes, the value was immeasurable.

A-Reserve tickets are offered at $379.90 for fans who are only interested in a seat in the Frontier Touring members pre-sale on June 28 or the general public sale on June 30. G Reserve tickets are advertised at $79.90. In between website outages, individuals with an American Express card and some extra cash can purchase either the "It's Been A Long Time Coming Package" for $1249.90 plus fees or the "Karma Is My Boyfriend Package" for $899.90 plus fees.

This indicates that there is an $870 difference between a basic A Reserve seat and the highest VIP package. For bettors aiming for a $79.90 G Reserve deal, there is a difference of $1170. What could you possibly buy with the $870 to $1170 differential, then? "Don't know, don't care," Abigail* told 9Honey Celebrity. In the end, she spent about $2700 on two tickets for her mother and herself. When she told her mother she had been successful in her search, they both started crying. It was taken out of her house deposit fund.

Taylor Swift fans across Australia are divided tonight.



"I couldn't take the chance that I wouldn't get the ticket," she said. "I was happy to pay whatever it took to be able to see her. It wasn't about getting any extras or even a good seat. I just wanted a guaranteed seat." She explained, "I didn't want to have to compete with more than a million others on Wednesday or potentially even more than that on Friday."

"People underestimate just how far her fans are willing to go to see her live," Abigail continued. "Just look at all the re-recorded albums they're buying when they can literally stream them almost for free on Spotify."

