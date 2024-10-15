Taylor Swift Fans Horrified by Disturbing Video of ‘Stalkers’ Outside Her Home: "Creepy Behavior"

Taylor Swift’s New York City home has turned into a major hangout for excited fans, which has started a big talk about privacy and personal space. A recent video going around on social media shows a pretty wild scene outside the pop star’s apartment, and it’s making a lot of her fans worried. The footage reveals a group of people lingering on the sidewalk outside Swift's building. Some leaned against parked cars, while others sat on her front steps. All had their phones at the ready, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Fresh Out The Slammer singer or her rumored boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. As such, the reaction from Swift's fanbase has been swift and largely critical.

taylor swift should be allowed to slap at least 20 people a day pic.twitter.com/Euqw6TRZv4 — sarah⸆⸉ (@scarletttmaroon) October 13, 2024

Many took to social media to express their dismay: "Taylor Swift should be allowed to slap at least 20 people a day," tweeted @scarletttmaroon, to which @tayslutwcs replied, "I say 1 billion but anyways." @GenXCarlyT pointed out the futility of the fans' efforts: "And she always leaves by car through the garage. They won't even see anything. At best the security guard that opens the garage door. And if you're wondering why she doesn't use the door anymore, watch the video."

And she always leaves by car through the garage. They won’t even see anything. At best the security guard that opens the garage door. And if you’re wondering why she doesn’t use the door anymore, watch the video. — Carly - Seattle N1, Vancouver N3 (@GenXCarlyT) October 13, 2024

The sentiment of disgust was echoed by @kchatlos69, who wrote, "I'd have every single one them arrested for stalking. Why are they seriously camped outside here home! This is creepy weird behavior!" @DianeWhiffen didn't mince words: "This is so creepy and weird, treating her like a circus animal! Stop this weird behaviour!!" Some observers, like @MarvelousRuins, noted an unexpected demographic: "I know this is beside the point but there seems to be a strong ratio of men over women I'm seeing here. That surprises me. Also they are old enough to know better and young enough that they should have better things to do."

OMG, People just GO HOME! Yall are obsessed stalkers with clearly NO LIFE! SO Pathetic that THIS is how u choose to spend ur time. She's NOT ur BFF, NOT ur financial savior, NOT ur record producer & she NEVER will be! Yall look like idiots! GROW THE FUCK UP!! — Lifesaver (@Lifesav51868662) October 14, 2024

@LadyMercyCroft shared a personal anecdote: "Ugh I was on new York for my honeymoon 2 years ago and I didn't go to her place or her old place. Like it's really easy just don't do it." @estessister_ added, "Agreed. They don't even know that she doesn't live there anymore I just feel bad for the people that live there now." One particularly impassioned fan, @Lifesav51868662, didn't hold back: "OMG, People just GO HOME! Yall are obsessed stalkers with clearly NO LIFE! SO Pathetic that THIS is how u choose to spend ur time. She's NOT ur BFF, NOT ur financial savior, NOT ur record producer & she NEVER will be! Yall look like idiots! GROW THE F-CK UP!!"

Many argued that this level of intrusion went far beyond typical fandom and crossed into the section of harassment. Swift has dealt with her fair share of over-the-top fans and stalkers before and it’s not new for her. In the past few years, a bunch of people have been arrested for trying to get into her homes or acting in ways that were threatening. Not long ago, police arrested a man named David Crowe, 33, from Seattle. He had been charged with stalking and harassment after trying to access Swift's New York apartment multiple times. He was arrested three times in just five days, as per Metro.