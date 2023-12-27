Taylor Swift Fans Enraged as Skip Bayless Calls the Pop Star “A Distraction” for Travis Kelce’s Team

Sports pundit Skip Bayless is inciting some resentment with his remarks. The television personality rushed to Twitter after the Chiefs' Christmas Day loss to the Raiders and accused Taylor Swift of being a "distraction" to Travis Kelce's performance. He wrote, "Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?" The Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Monday for the third time while the singer was in the stands supporting her lover.

Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 25, 2023

The Raiders surprised the Chiefs in the first quarter of the Christmas Day game by scoring on two mistakes committed by the Chiefs in seven seconds. The Chiefs, at 9-6 on the season, came within a hair's breadth of victory in the end but were unable to mount a sustained comeback. During a post-game press conference, neither Patrick nor the coach attempted to disparage Kelce's lover, despite the sports media's desire to place the blame on her. Instead, they both concentrated on the team's errors rather than the identity of the spectators from the VIP suite.

Taylor Swift has broken Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are a warning for America in 2024.

pic.twitter.com/8gYuFNmqPV — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) December 25, 2023

Fans quickly jumped in to support Swift and lashed out at Bayless on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "If you're going to blame her for their losses I'm assuming you're also giving her all the credit for their wins too, considering she's been present for more wins than losses?" Another fan wrote, "Last time I checked Taylor Swift wasn’t playing for the Chiefs. that’s like calling out and blaming the Chief's poor performance on Britney Mahomes and his Little brother Jackson. It’s a ridiculous and pathetic excuse." A third one replied, "Yeah it's definitely someone else's fault. Not any of the players making millions to do their job. Let's for sure point at someone else."

Taylor Swift ruined Travis Kelce.



It’s sad to see a man who was once considered a lock for the Hall of Fame fall so far. He may never even be a semi-finalist at this rate.



Go woke, get bent. pic.twitter.com/HwR5J2kEEG — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) December 26, 2023

During the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce was visibly upset. He was spotted yelling angrily and tossing his helmet on the sidelines. Swift, her brother, and her parents supported Kelce in a VIP box. She was also seen with Brittany Mahomes. Swift donned a red top, a black blazer, and a checkered skirt in black and white. Her Christmas Day ensemble was finished with a Santa cap with Kelce's number, 87, on the front. Swift was there to console Kelce after the game as they were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium holding hands.

Swift has drawn praise from both Swifties and NFL fans for her attendance at several Chiefs games in support of her beau and the team. The first one she attended on September 24, when Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was seen seated close to the singer. Swift went to a Sunday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium in September with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman to support the Chiefs versus the New York Jets. Additionally, Tavia, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and their daughter Gracie shared pictures of Swift on her birthday earlier this month, showing her carrying a fancy present box that was labeled, "To Taylor, from the Hunt family." Gracie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to this queen!💖 Bright, beautiful, beyond talented, and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!"

