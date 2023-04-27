Taylor Swift Fans Concerned Over Singer's Nasty Hand Injury During Tour Performance

Taylor Swift has been in the news again, but not for the reasons one would hope. The pop superstar recently injured her hand during one of her shows in Houston, Texas, causing concerns among her loyal fans.

The incident occurred during a quick costume change backstage, where the 33-year-old fell and braced her fall with her palm, resulting in a cut that was visible to eagle-eyed 'Swifties' in the audience. The news quickly spread on social media, and fans were quick to express their concern for the singer. However, Swift was quick to downplay the situation and reassure her fans that she was okay. In a tweet, she explained that the cut was her fault and that she had tripped on her dress hem in the dark backstage. She also added that she was feeling good and was excited about the tour's upcoming dates.

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

Per The Daily Star, the update clearly delighted her concerned 92 million followers, with one declaring: "We love you!! glad to hear that you're good. Take a good rest!!" Another commented: "Your mental and physical strength is truly inspiring. Thank you for assuring us you're okay. All the best making history. Wish you well. Love you loads."

The singer has built up a devoted following over the years, and her fans are always eager to show their support for her. From her early days as a country singer to her current status as one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Swift has always been open and honest with her fans, sharing her personal experiences and emotions through her music.

Swift's latest tour, the Eras Tour, has been a massive success so far, with sold-out shows across the United States. The tour has been a celebration of the singer's career, with Swift performing hits from all her albums.

💬 | @TaylorSwift13 on her hand:



— “I tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograded coded.” pic.twitter.com/bChOLEC7dP — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 24, 2023

For her fans, the Eras Tour has been an emotional journey, with many taking to social media to express their love and appreciation for the singer. Swift's connection with her fans is what sets her apart from other pop stars, and it's a relationship that she values deeply. Swift is known for her high-energy shows, and it's clear that she puts everything she has into her performances.

Despite the injury, Swift has continued to perform on the tour, and her fans have been there every step of the way. As the Eras Tour continues, Swift's fans will be eagerly watching to see what the singer has in store. With her talent and dedication to her craft, there's no doubt that she will continue to inspire and amaze her fans. While accidents may happen along the way, her loyal supporters will be there to offer their love and support, just as they always have been.