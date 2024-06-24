Taylor Swift Fan Left Unable to Walk After Alleged Spiking Incident at Concert: Police Issue Warning

A Taylor Swift fan's dream night turned into a frightening ordeal at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. Grace McAleavy, 18, believes she was spiked during the June 14 show. She started feeling unwell during Swift's 1989 set. Grace hadn't drunk any alcohol, but she said, "I was presenting as someone who had way too much to drink. I was slurring my words. I couldn't understand what anyone was saying, even when they were trying to ask me really simple questions." Soon, she couldn't walk, and these symptoms often point to drink spiking. The incident raises alarm about concert security.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Kane

Grace thinks her drink was spiked since the cup's lid had a big hole, as per The Daily Mail. "The cups had a lid but the hole was bigger than the straw, which is something I noticed at the time. I thought it was really strange because normally if they give you a lid and a straw, then it fits perfectly. I can't imagine that someone would have injected me without leaving a mark, but you never know," she stated. She added, "I was non-stop shaking, and was weirdly cold. They couldn't get my pulse because of how cold my hands were." "It was mentioned that I had maybe had a bug or something but I haven't been ill since the concert. I felt hungover the next day and I slept for an unusually long amount of time."

“WHO is going to spike yr drink at a TS show?” Uhhhhhhhhh sorry to tell you but disgusting people are all around, including Taylor Swift stadium concerts with 70k+ people around https://t.co/t2DDJUrAJB — abby 🦋 (@fifteeenswift) May 10, 2023

Grace has been a Swiftie for as long as five years, enjoying concerts both alone and with friends. However, a recent incident has left a mark on her, prompting her to want her boyfriend by her side to feel safe. Sharing her story on her social media account struck a chord with other fans who have felt similarly about their concert experiences. This happened as Swift's Eras Tour hit the UK. The police have given advice on avoiding drink-spiking. The teenager said she has gone to the Swift concert twice, and both times the checking was not done properly at all.

This might lead to stricter checking at the concerts from now on. Stricter checks might take longer, but safety should come first. Grace said, "At every other concert I've been to, they had tables where they will empty your bag and have a look in it. I went to the concert the night before as well and they just glanced in it. I also brought a tote bag and had a doctors note for my medication, but they also had no interest in seeing that. They also didn't check any of my medication," as per The Sun. For Swift fans, the news is particularly upsetting. Her shows are meant to be a celebration. No one should have to worry about their safety while enjoying music.