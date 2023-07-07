Taylor Swift Fan Goes Into Labor at Her Concert in Ohio: “Started My New Era as Being a Mother”

A fan started her new "era" when she went into labor at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In a truly remarkable incident, a baby from Ohio made its grand entrance into the world under extraordinary circumstances, as its mother went into labor during a Taylor Swift concert, facing not only the usual challenges but also a uniquely memorable experience. Tori Hedges, a dedicated fan of Swift, found herself in an unexpected situation; she went into labor "within less than 20 minutes after Taylor finished her performance and we were leaving" the Cincinnati, Ohio, stop of the Eras Tour, she shared with WBTV during an interview on Tuesday, as reported by USA Today.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Speak Now singer graced the stage in Cincinnati on both Friday and Saturday, although it remains uncertain which specific show Hedges attended. In a surprising revelation, Hedges shared that her anticipated due date was scheduled for several weeks after Swift's concert, leading her to believe that attending the event would be perfectly safe. "We were just happy we could get down there and go, hoping that I would be able to make it, and luckily was able to make it for the most part," the Swiftie said. While Hedges and her friend were making their way out of the venue, she recollected the moment by saying, "That’s when I was like, ‘I think, I think I got to go to the bathroom.’ When my friend realized what was happening, she started freaking out and grabbed whoever the first person she could find outside of the bathroom," Hedges recounted. It was this kind-hearted individual who promptly contacted 911 upon realizing that Hedges was experiencing labor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Catherine Powell

"People say that I started my new era as being a mother, so leave the Eras Tour and go into my new one," Hedges expressed her enthusiasm. She described the Swift concert as "very, very awesome," and further emphasized that the evening now holds a heightened level of significance for her.

According to Billboard, the weekend of Swift's Eras Tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a thrilling experience for Swifties. During her 'surprise songs' set, she delighted fans by giving the first-ever live performances of two songs from her album Evermore, one of which featured a special appearance by collaborator Aaron Dessner. Additionally, Swift also surprised the audience by performing a song by Gracie Abrams alongside Abrams herself. During Saturday night's show, Swift invited Abrams to join her on stage. This was because the schedule had been changed due to the weather, resulting in a shorter opening act. Swift and Abrams performed I Miss You, I'm Sorry together, with Swift playing the guitar and Abrams playing piano.

At her closing night in Cincinnati, Swift also surprised the audience by inviting Dessner from The National to perform with her. They played Ivy together on acoustic guitars, in front of Dessner's family and friends. It was a special moment for both artists. Now, following the successful releases of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) marks Swift's third re-recorded album she will be releasing on July 7.

