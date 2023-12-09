The Lavender Haze hitmaker Taylor Swift is the "woman of the era," and both her personal and professional lives are at an all-time high. The singer of Blank Space recently revealed unknown personal details about her life when she was named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. Swift disclosed that she went through a vulnerable period in her career while talking about the notorious conflict between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” Swift remarked about the negative feedback on the 2016 Famous project with West." It felt like 'career death'", she stated while adding.“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Recalls Kanye West Feud, Slams Kim Kardashian for Taking Her Down 'Psychologically'

Swift denied authorizing a profane lyric that West included in his 2016 song; however, his then-wife, 43, published an edited, taped phone call between the two that gave fans reason to assume otherwise. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” the Lover songstress recalled. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift revealed further. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

She said, “I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots.” Swift kept struggling with negative fan reactions even after releasing the revenge-themed album - Reputation in response to the viral moment where many referred to her as "a snake." The Wildest Dreams songstress admitted that it took her some time to return to her career as her primary focus. “I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level because I’ve had it taken away from me before,” she shared. “There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.” “But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies,” she revealed. “Trash takes itself out every single time.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Buda Mendes

Also Read: Kanye West Fights Lawsuit Over Donda Academy's Sushi-Only Menu and Lack of Janitors (Among Other Claims)

In 2016, Swift's spokesperson told People that “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account,” adding, “She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'” Without revealing much Swift had addressed the moment in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it,” Swift told the outlet of the phone call. “Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [West] called me a bitch.” “That was not just a singular event,” she continued. “Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between him and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things.”​

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West 'Delighted' to Reunite With Wife Bianca Censori Who Seemingly Exudes Mixed Emotions

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Shrouded in Secrecy, Is Hiding a Secret About Their Marriage