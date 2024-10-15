Taylor Swift Drops Subtle Clue She's Not Pregnant as She Cradled Brittany Mahomes' Baby Bump

Taylor Swift is NOT pregnant and she's letting her fans know in a cryptic photograph alongside her bestie Brittany Mahomes and her pregnant belly. On October 9, the Love Story singer reunited with Mahomes for another baby bump snap in which Swift cradles her friend's growing belly with a third friend and her subtle sign is enough for Swifties to calm down.

The 29-year-old announced her third pregnancy with Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes in July this year. Meanwhile, Swift is famously dating the Kansas team's tight end Travis Kelce with whom she recently sparked pregnancy rumors. However, Mahomes' endearing snaps were ambiguous as Swift was seemingly signaling that she was not expecting, as per TODAY.

Mahomes' three-photo slideshow was captioned, "Same girls, new bump," with an emotional face emoji and a red heart. But despite Swift's subtle clarification, fans flooded the comment section with the hopes that one day, it'll be the singer's bump. For instance, this Instagram user, @jennimatthews09, noted, "Taylor's sippin' her drink like 'NO I'M NOT [pregnant]."

Wait is it true Taylor swift is pregnant?? 😳 #TaylorSwift #ChiefsKingdom — Jared (@JaredSCAPEGOAT4) June 5, 2024

@allisonjeffersphotography opined, "Taylor's marking herself safe from pregnancy rumors." Meanwhile,@rkmilburn wished Swift may be the next, "Does this mean Taylor is next for next season????" @thepickledrose echoed the sentiment, :This is the best! Taylor is next." @bridgethines1saw eye-to-eye, "Looks like it's Taylor's turn next!!" A loved-up fan, @lisajratner, wished, "Adorbs! [But] @taylorswift needs a bump now too please."

i just know she’s pregnant with TS12 here pic.twitter.com/yLq3xfRhRJ — brook ⸆⸉ (@butnowitsgolden) October 8, 2024

The seemingly harmless pregnancy rumors of Swift and Kelce reignited after the couple's romantic snap went viral on social media. However, it's worth noting that this is the recent speculations as the singer/songwriter faced the same during one of her Eras Tour performances. The image that's currently sparking the debate is from the after-party where the Kansas City Chief beat the New Orleans Saints on October 7. According to Page Six, Kelce's placement of his hand on Swift's belly was enough to send their fans into a frenzy. The 34-year-old is seen giving a soft smile with her head tilted in one direction with a drink in one hand and the other hand placed on her boyfriend's hands. The loved-up couple is photographed among a bunch of their friends. But the Fortnight hitmaker seems to shut down all rumors.

Lately, the couple have been enjoying each other's company and attention since the couple's budding romance began in the summer of 2023. Though none of them revealed any long-term plans, fans are desperate to either see a ring or the wedding bells ringing. But it seems they are in no rush. But, the love is there.

Taylor and Travis believe in a thing called love 🎵 pic.twitter.com/L1gjkO5MoI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

A source confirmed the bond to Entertainment Tonight, "Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart. They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other," adding that they are "very affectionate with each other even when they're apart. Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."