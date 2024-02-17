Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Victim Killed at Super Bowl Parade

In the wake of the shocking shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, Taylor Swift has stepped up to offer support to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, one of the victims of this senseless tragedy. The 34-year-old singer, made two separate donations- totaling $100,000 to a GoFundMe campaign created to assist Lopez Galvan's family.

Swift’s heartfelt message accompanying her donation reflects the depth of her sympathy and compassion for those affected by the shooting. In her message, she expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Lopez-Galvan, acknowledging the profound loss they are experiencing. She wrote, “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,”

Remembering Lisa Lopez- Galvan, a Catholic, who lost her life in the shooting attack at the Kansas City Chiefs’ rally pic.twitter.com/So5NrZCaIb — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) February 17, 2024

The description for the donation read, “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.” Lopez-Galvan, a mother, wife, and radio DJ for KKFI, tragically lost her life during the parade celebrations. The shooting also left at least 22 others injured. The fundraiser created for Lopez Galvan's family has exceeded its initial goal, accumulating over $210,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

As per HuffPost, Swift’s connection to the Kansas City Chiefs through her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, further underscores the personal significance of this tragedy for her. Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, also expressed his grief over the shooting. He wrote, “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

JUST IN: The moment a man was tackled by brave Chiefs fans after the shooting at Union Station in Kansas City.



The fans could be seen heroically tackling the suspect as he ran away.



Shortly after the man was tackled, police swarmed the area where they found a gun.



A sniper… pic.twitter.com/lhoYxGKNr9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024

The shooting has ignited renewed calls for sensible gun reform, with several Chiefs players advocating for change in the repercussions of the tragedy. As per People, a statement read, “Lisa leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Mike, and two children, Marc, and Adriana. We ask you to please keep our family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of Lisa’s death while also supporting our other loved ones who were impacted in this senseless act.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Graham Denholm

Lopez Galvan’s brother Beto Lopez paid a tribute to her sister and shared, “We have tragic situations like this one that occur unfortunately way too often and a lot of time individuals get lost as just statistics or numbers. She did a lot for this community and the Kansas City area, raising money for a lot of charitable events and organizations, and it’s something we’ll be very proud of forever.” As the investigation into the shooting continues, the Kansas City community remains united in mourning and resilience.