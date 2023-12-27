Taylor Swift loves fashion, but some comfortable wears that never go out of style are forever etched onto her heart! The Grammy winner, sporting a Ralph Lauren red cable-knit sweater and a Santa hat, supported beau Travis Kelce during the Chiefs game on Christmas. Swifties may have experienced déjà vu after seeing her wear the red sweater, given that the celebrity has worn the timeless style, a sweater like that, in an astounding six different colors throughout the years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

Her go-to crewneck looks great with skirts, denim, and fitted pants alike, and she's paired them with almost all of these. Swift first showed her love for Ralph Lauren cable knits in November 2011 when she wore a hot pink version for her CMA Awards performance. In a 2013 interview, Swift even declared her love for the sweaters, saying, "I like Ralph Lauren cashmere cable-knit fitted sweaters," when asked about her favorite places to go shopping.

Later, in 2011, she again wore a navy version while out and about in New York City. She traveled to Japan wearing the same sweater, this time in a gentle shade of sage, then remained warm in a vivid green version of the same for the 2012 Sundance Film Festival. And in Manhattan the next year, she wore a plain black version with slim maroon leggings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alo Ceballos

Everything Swift does is fascinating to her large fanbase, including her enormous tours, relationships, and, of course, her wardrobe. However, even though she is a style icon, many of her viewers like her fashion because it isn't reminiscent of the startling fashion shocks and surprises of other celebrities. Rather, Swift opts for modest, straightforward, and frequently relatable looks. She is the sort to wear a large T-shirt over cycle shorts and call it a day, which makes her incredibly accessible in terms of style.

Idk why but Taylor Swift gives me fall/winter vibes, at least mostly. Like Begin Again? Getting snuggly in a winter coat with sweater and jeans, going out for a coffee as the colors in the leaves change kind of vibe. Her music is comfy. — SunSun (Sunburn) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SunsunSunburn) September 15, 2022

Carolyn Mair, a chartered psychologist, fashion-business consultant, and author of The Psychology of Fashion, told Insider that it's that attainability that draws people into the icon's every ensemble. "Taylor Swift's style reflects her personal fashion choices rather than ones that conform to industry trends," Mair said. "This authentic approach has made her a style icon and very relatable figure for her fans, almost like the girl next door — but better."

Taylor Swift loves this classic sweater so much, she owns it in at least six colors pic.twitter.com/a9jB89Wo5q — Apex Bulletin (@ApexBulletin) December 26, 2023

Swift's aesthetic, according to Mair, combines 'classic elegance' with a 'modern, eclectic twist.' The psychologist said, "What sets her style apart from other celebrities is its remarkable versatility. Swift effortlessly transitions from vintage-inspired looks to contemporary, edgier ensembles — always maintaining an air of sophistication." While Mair recognized that Swift's intensive media coverage adds to the excitement surrounding what she wears, there is also an intrinsic curiosity in superstars who dress like us. "Swift's style offers a form of parasocial interaction," she added. "Many of her fashion choices can be emulated easily by her fans, which makes her even more aspirational and relatable."

