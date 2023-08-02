Taylor Swift Dedicated Song ‘Enchanted’ to This Guy From ‘Owl City’, Then Ghosted Him Post His Reply

The rumored romantic connections and musical exchange between Taylor Swift and Owl City's Adam Young have long fascinated fans and the media alike. Known for pouring her heartache into her music, Taylor Swift has skillfully channeled her emotions into chart-topping hits, immortalizing her romantic experiences through her songs. One of these significant tracks, Enchanted, holds a special place in her discography, as it is believed to be dedicated to Adam Young per The Things.

While she never named Adam explicitly, the song's lyrics and her use of the capitalized letters A-D-A-M in the lyric booklet hinted at a potential connection between the two artists. Swift confessed, "I wrote Enchanted about a guy who I was enchanted to meet, obviously. He was somebody that I had talked to a couple of times on email, and then I was in New York and went to meet him. I remember just the whole way home thinking, ‘I hope he’s not in love with somebody.’" Adam Young, who gained fame as the mastermind behind Owl City's hit song Fireflies, admitted that he purchased Taylor's album and played it from start to finish, discovering the hidden message in Enchanted. To reciprocate Taylor's heartfelt gesture, he decided to record his version of the song, modifying the lyrics to say, "I was enchanted to meet you, too."

He also wrote a touching letter for Taylor, expressing his admiration for her and acknowledging the charm and grace she exudes. "I’ll be the first to admit I’m a rather shy boy and since music is the most eloquent form of communication I can muster, I decided to record something for you – a sort of ‘reply’ to the heartbreaking song on your current record," he wrote. The musical exchange between Taylor and Adam captivated fans and sparked rumors about a potential romance.

The musician added, "This is what I wanted so badly to tell you in person but could never quite put into words: Everything about you is beautiful. You’re an immensely charming girl with a wonderful heart and more grace and elegance than I know how to describe. You are a true princess from a dreamy fairy tale; a modern Cinderella...I’m terribly sorry it’s taken me such a long time to reply but I figured Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to write this note to you and simply say… I was enchanted to meet you too." However, despite their musical admiration for each other, it appears that their relationship did not progress beyond this point.

In later interviews, Adam revealed that he never received a response from Taylor regarding his cover of Enchanted. Nonetheless, the connection they shared through music remains a poignant and intriguing chapter in their artistic journeys.

