Taylor Swift Creates History as First Female Artist to Hit 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Taylor Swift continues to create history and has become the first female artist ever to have achieved 100 Million monthly listeners on Spotify, as per Marca. The news was first revealed by the popular music streaming platform’s account on X which was previously known as Twitter. The Bejeweled singer is in the middle of her Eras Tour which is already en route to making her a billionaire, as Inquisitr mentioned.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Taylor Swift Takes a Dig at Kanye West After Being ‘Interrupted’ By Fans During Eras Tour

Spotify took to X earlier this week announcing the glorious achievement and congratulating her accordingly. “Queen behavior” the caption began. “On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 Million monthly listeners,” declared the platform.

The current Top 4 of artists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify



1. The Weekend (109.8M)

2. Taylor Swift (100M)

3. Bad Bunny (79.4M)

4. Dua Lipa (77.1M) pic.twitter.com/XCk3u16urD — Dua is Barbie 💋🧜🏻‍♀️ (@DuaLipaEditz) August 30, 2023

She comes in just behind Blinding Lights singer The Weekend who holds the title of 110 monthly listeners on the said platform. These two legendary singers are followed by Bad Bunny who takes the third spot on the list with 80 Million listeners. And is closely followed by Castle On The Hill singer Ed Sheeran who has 77 Million listeners globally.

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Is All Praises of Her BFF Selena Gomez’s New Song 'Single Soon'

But who’s to say whether or not Swift may perhaps surpass even him holding the ultimate glory and title?? The Red Singer continues to soar and reach for newer heights as she strives to let everyone hear her music. This wasn’t the only new highlight in her career. In fact, earlier, she had released her third re-recorded album, Speak Now which went on to dominate the charts.

Songs from the album have continued to maintain 1st place in the Billboard 200 charts. This smart move only further advanced the singer to simultaneously secure four albums in the Billboard Top 10 chart. With that, she became the third such musical artist in history to conquer such an achievement.

Also Read: 10 Legendary Rockstars Who Absolutely Admire Taylor Swift And Applaud Her Talent

Taylor Swift announces that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will release on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/9pNbDIaXaU — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2023

Her blaze of greatness doesn’t stop here, during her Eras Tour in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium, she shocked her fans with yet another bombshell. As per her announcement, Swift is set to release a re-recorded version of 1989 in the fall season. While fans were thrilled about this newfound information and of course reliving an iconic album. Others weren’t as shaken as they picked up on tiny hints that the Delicate singer had been leaving. Earlier, during a performance, she randomly threw in a date of October 27th, Which may be an inkling of data about 1989’s official date of release.

After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans. Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour 🥹 TE AMO. 🇲🇽



📷: @hvivas24 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/swy0jBIqdT — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 28, 2023

The August singer recently delivered a sensational and divine performance in Mexico as per her recent post on X. As per the Grammy-winning singer, performing in the lively and enriching city of Mexico was her dream for the longest time. “After years of wanting to play at Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans,” she concluded the post by being grateful for the plethora of memories while on the tour.

More from Inquisitr

When Khloé Kardashian Loved Her ‘Clip-On’ Bangs Even Though They Changed the 'Shape of Her Face'

When Taylor Swift Gave the Best Dating Advice That Every 20-Something Should Follow