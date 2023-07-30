Taylor Swift Once Confessed She 'Never Tried' Burritos Until 26 Stunning Fans: "Weirdest Niche Thing"

It's hard to believe someone like Taylor Swift, who has the world at her feet, had been deprived of a burrito for 25 years. It's no made-up story, but the actual fact as told by the pop sensation in her documentary, Miss Americana. Swifties couldn't believe her confession, and we were as surprised.

Swift has been basking in the glory of success for her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The 33-year-old singer who is set to become a billionaire is the first female artist to top the Billboard charts for the most no. 1 albums. However, the Don't Blame Me singer's "food" confession shook fans.

The renowned pop sensation admitted to having never tried a burrito until she turned 26, reported the Decider. Let's find out what Swift actually said. Twenty minutes into the documentary, the American singer discussed the whole Kanye West fiasco, but she referred to it as a "formative experience."

can we talk about how taylor tried a burrito for the first time two years ago? wtf? 😂 #MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/jnzaIEGfvl — Alice Joy (@lyric_stan) February 1, 2020

As fans empathized with the singer post that scene and began to get involved deeper- thinking West humiliated Swift in public, the scene shifted abruptly. Netflix documentary director Lana Wilson didn't give the audience enough time to come out of their empathy and switched to a late-night studio scene.

I’m not gonna lie the burrito conversation Taylor had in the documentary inspired me to get chipotle today and if that isn’t power than idk what is — Abby 🤍🍂🌲🖤 (@paintedgolden16) February 2, 2020

The scene opened with the Bad Blood singer and producer Joel Little, who were deciding to order some food. Swift asked Little, "Do you eat burritos?" The producer laughed in response, possibly thinking she was poking fun at him. However, surprisingly, she was not joking at all.

She emphasized, "Do you?" He replied in bewilderment, "Of course, I eat burritos." Because who hadn't, right? But little did "Little" know, Swift had no idea how burritos tasted. "Some people don't," the singer insisted. (Naturally) the producer's next question was, "Who doesn't eat burritos?"

Taylor Swift eating a burrito is content I never asked for, but also never knew I needed. #missamericana — Amy Smith (@crazylameyamy) February 2, 2020

Neither audience nor the producer himself was prepared for Swift's confession. The pop star herself didn't know the gravity of her revelation. "I didn't ever eat burritos until, like, two years ago," admitted Swift. "I just had never tried one." The earth-shattering revelation was casually dubbed by Little as "the weirdest niche thing" without even turning around.

At the time when Swift's confession was shot, she was likely 29 years, as after the scene- she discussed her impending 29th birthday in the documentary. And she said it was until two years prior she ate a burrito for the first time. Per this equation, our maths calculation says, 'She must have been at least 26 years old, likely nearing 27.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Even if we don't have the exact age, at least we know it's only in her late 20's she took the first bite of a burrito. Swifties had a meltdown on social media, including Twitter, over her momentous confession. A Twitter fan, @sherwoodmurph, wrote, "Haven't stopped thinking about the fact Taylor Swift didn't eat a burrito until she was like 27."

@maoacdh13 commented, "Taylor Swift saying she was 26 when she ate a burrito for the first time shook me to my core, but also it makes sense." In the documentary, Swift admitted "constant paparazzi attention and pictorial scrutiny have contributed to an eating disorder she still tries to keep at bay," reported The New York Times.

"It's better to think you look fat," Swift said, "than to look sick."

