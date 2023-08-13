Taylor Swift Reveals Live Shows Are Her ‘Coping Mechanism’ to Deal With Her Turbulent Love Life

Taylor Swift ended her six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn in April and has been linked to The 1975's Matty Healy ever since. At one of her Eras Tour gigs in Los Angeles, she informed the crowd, "I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you, and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Played Cupid For Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper, It Did Not Go Well

She continued, "So when you guys are at a show if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it."

The 33-year-old Anti-Hero singer also revealed her emotional condition when presenting the night's first surprise song during her May 20 performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Swift reportedly raved to the crowd at Gillette Stadium, "I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before, and I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The1975 (@the1975)

She concluded by adding, "It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories." The Grammy-winning singer, who started her first live tour in four years in March, played Question...? from her 2022 album, Midnights, despite the heavy downpour. Although Swift did not elaborate on her joy, she has been romantically connected to Healy, 34, since early May. The 1975 singer, who worked with the Valentine's Day actress on an unreleased Midnights single, has been seen with her in New York City and at numerous of her Eras performances in Nashville and Philadelphia.

Also Read: Here’s Why Taylor Swift Shaves Her Legs Everyday Without a Miss

The two reunited following a "brief" relationship some years ago, according to Us Weekly's insider. The source told the outlet exclusively in May that the two are "having a good time reconnecting again" and that Swift is "happy spending time" with the British performer. The insider revealed, "They’re looking to give things a second chance."

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted leaving a recording studio together in New York City. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R3pmmDfHHP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 16, 2023

Also Read: When Kobe Bryant Gave Taylor Swift an Adorable Surprise After Her Record-Breaking 16 Sold-Out Concerts

When Swift saw Healy's band perform in Los Angeles in November 2014, she and the Evermore singer immediately became romantically linked. Healy disclosed their contact info exchange during a radio broadcast weeks later. He revealed to Australia’s Shazam Top 20 at that time, "I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She’s a sensation. I wouldn’t say no!"

The two parties never addressed the rumors of a romantic relationship and eventually broke up. Later, Swift was said to be dating actor Joe Alwyn. The outlet announced their split in April after being together for six years. A second source revealed to the outlet, "Taylor is handling the breakup really well, and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future. She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason."

References:

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/taylor-swift-says-her-life-makes-sense-amid-matty-healy-romance/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/23382379/taylor-swift-tour-concerts-coping-mechanism-matty-healy/

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Wrote Her 1st Song at 14 After Friends Abandoned Her for Being Ambitious

All the Celebrities Who Attended the Fourth Day of the Eras Tour at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles