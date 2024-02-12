Taylor Swift Chugs Beer at Super Bowl While Supporting Travis Kelce as Fans Cheer She's ‘One of Us’

While her boyfriend Travis Kelce's squad focused on winning the prized Super Bowl LVIII trophy in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift was showing her love for him. The music diva was at the Allegiant Stadium to watch her boyfriend the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in his fourth Super Bowl in just 5 years.

Taylor was seen watching the game with friends on the massive jumbotron in the stadium during the first half, and they didn't waste any time or any beer, per The Sun! Making the most of her spotlight moment, Taylor picked up her beer right away and started downing it amid cheers from the tens of thousands of people in attendance. Amid chants of "One of us! One of us!" from the fans, Taylor continued drinking before slamming her empty can against the table, per Yahoo! News.

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game day energy. I can only hope it was followed by a good belch. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GdtD0dmnF1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 12, 2024

The video quickly gained popularity on X, formerly known as Twitter, where a lot of people commented. "That is America's queen idc," a fan remarked. "Taylor Swift, absolute icon," exclaimed one, while a joke from a fan on X read, "When u hang out with Jason too much."

"Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the Jumbotron is pure game-day energy. I can only hope it was followed by a good belch. #SuperBowl," a fan commented, and another shared, "Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the scoreboard, she is one of us."

The capacity to efficiently down alcohol has long been praised by sports enthusiasts. Many NFL players—especially offensive linemen—are expected to do this. A fast Google or Twitter search will yield a long list of results featuring famous NFL players drinking. Taylor Swift completed her chug in a very admirable 6.6 seconds. Swift has probably been learning how to guzzle from Jason Kelce, the brother of Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Travis Kelce. Maybe he gave her some advice in their room before she went on the jumbotron, USA TODAY writes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

It's also important to remember that Swift destroyed her companion, who was seen drinking on screen. She also relished the acclaim she was getting from admirers later. Swift's chug skillset would have impressed even the most jaded NFL fans, who hated seeing her at every Chiefs game. Ice Spice is seated close to Taylor Swift, as the video shows, but they did not engage in any sort of chug.

Swift has been giving her boyfriend Kelce many adorable cues since they first started dating, and her beer chug is just one of them. She hasn't held back from supporting him at a few of his games in the previous five months since they made their relationship public. In the Chiefs' pre-game video, Travis flirtatiously nodded toward his girlfriend while posing the question "Are you ready or it?" to the audience — referencing Swift's song Ready for It? from 2017.