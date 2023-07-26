Taylor Swift Threw Shade at Kanye West Amid Eras Tour & Laughed at the Thought of Forgiving Him

Taylor Swift is renowned for her remarkable vocal range and the symphony of notes in each song she composes. Her songs have earned her a place among the pantheon of legendary singers such as Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Whitney Housten, and many others.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Also Read: Woman at Taylor Swift Concert Video Calls Ex-boyfriend During Her Iconic Breakup Song Performance

Each of these prodigies had one thing in common - success and awards. While Swift indeed worked hard throughout her career for her achievements, there was one moment that shocked the fandom: the time when Kanye West unceremoniously interrupted the Lover singer's speech at the VMAs receiving the honor in 2009. It remains an unorthodox and iconic moment in pop culture history. Just as Swift was in the middle of her acceptance speech, West cooly intervened. The rapper nonchalantly propped up on stage, grabbed the mic from Swift, and expressed his opinion on her win.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

West subtly offered a sly compliment to the Style singer and strongly mentioned liking Beyonce's Lemonade video better. "Yo, Taylor! I'm really happy for you" began West. "I'mma let you finish but, Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time!", claimed West. Esteemed guests and music artists including Swift were left dumbfounded by the gesture.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

Also Read: Gayle Reveals How Taylor Swift Asked Her to Open for Eras Tour: “I Fell to the Floor”

Since then several issues have arisen between the two. The feud became quite heated, especially after West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian got involved. Although things seemed to have calmed down, it appears as though Swift has no intention of letting this ordeal simply go.

Although Swift was offered an opportunity to complete the rest of her speech by none other than Queen B herself, the moment is still the most talked about highlight to this day. The Mine singer is presently amid her Eras Tour and is gearing up to take her tour to a global platform. During a performance of her dazzling tour, Swift had a moment of recollection from the past, throwing subtle shade at West.

Also Read: A Look at Some of Taylor Swift's Most Expensive Eras Tour Outfits: From Versace to Zuhair Murad

The Grammy winner was last seen performing at Seattle's Lumen Field delivering a rocking performance as per usual. Fans were left in awe after she sang her song This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things. The song hasn't been performed by the singer in the last five years. Another fascinating fact about the song: it's a diss track aimed at West for that very specific incident, as reports from Metro recall. Swift was dressed in a glimmer red dress and was surrounded by a sea of fans singing her praises.

Image Source: TikTok | @bridgetmurphy012

During the performance of her Eras Tour, Swift was found to be holding back laughter as she tried to sing a specific portion of the song aimed at West, which goes "Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," in reference to the feud between her and the disgraced rapper. She continues to say, "I can't even say it with a straight face", in conclusion to the idea of ever forgiving West for the rocky history between them.

References:

https://www.tiktok.com/@bridgetmurphy012/video/7258924099118877994

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12330059/Taylor-Swift-laughs-speaks-forgiving-troubled-Kanye-West-barely-say-straight-face.html

https://metro.co.uk/2023/07/24/taylor-swift-wont-forgive-kanye-west-19178859/

https://people.com/music/kanye-west-famous-inside-his-and-taylor-swifts-relationship-history/

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Could Add $5 Billion to World Economy as it Continues to Drive Tourism Boom

Taylor Swift Gifted Matching Necklaces to Everyone on ‘Eras Tour’ Team, Says Gayle: “Such An Inspiration”