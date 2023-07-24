Taylor Swift 'Speak Now' Tops Chart, is Now The Only Female Artist to Have the Most No.1 Albums Ever

Taylor Swift'sSpeak Now album left the music industry "speechless" as the Shake It Off singer continues to earn record after record in her name. After entering the 'billionaire' circle, the pop singer has broken another record by becoming the only female artist to have the most No.1 albums ever. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, the news of her new achievement was revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: 'Ant-Man' Paul Rudd Meets Indie Singer at Taylor Swift's Concert, Features in His Music Video

As per Billboard, no other female has reached this height of success. Barbra Streisand owned the title previously with 11 No.1 records; Swift surpassed her and earned 12 No.1 albums, reported PEOPLE. The news comes after Swift's latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which was released on July 7, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Her other albums like Midnights at No. 5, Lover at No.7, and Folklore at No. 10 also followed to earn their top spots. The 33-year-old singer also became the first female artist to have four albums simultaneously making it to the charts at Billboard's Top 10.

In the history of Billboard, only two other artists acquired this feat- Herb Alpert in 1966 and Prince posthumously in 2016. According to a Republic Records release, Swift's latest record is the biggest-selling album so far this year, with 716,000 album-equivalent units sold. It is an unmatched success for Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Also Read: Taylor Swift Chose a 10-YO Fan Among a Crowd of Over 70,000 to Take Centre Stage During Concert

In related news, Jake Owen recently addressed the rumors that a song, Sparks Fly, from Speak Now, is about him. Although, the country star seemed nonchalant about being one of the subjects of Swift's 2010 hit song. The theory has been doing rounds for years, but the 41-year-old Owen confessed to PEOPLE it 'never' bothered him.

He said, "It's a great song. And the speculation has always been funny to me." The singer-songwriter was at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he was participating in the American Century Championship. "I am sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I'm happy to even have my name in the discussion around it."

Also Read: Woman at Taylor Swift Concert Video Calls Ex-boyfriend During Her Iconic Breakup Song Performance

Owen told the outlet he has known 'Taylor since she was 16' and has been a fan of her work since. "She's an amazing girl and an amazing artist," praised Owen. "It's been incredible to see how she's grown as a musician and what a global phenomenon she's become." The American singer has recently released his own album, Loose Cannon.

Jake Owen is a Swiftie at heart!https://t.co/IlakmKr5n7 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 13, 2023

The 12 times Grammy Award winner secured a spot on Forbes' 2023 list of America's richest self-made women, ranking 34th on the index with a net worth of $740 million, per Fox Business. The Blank Space singer is the second-richest female musician on the list, following Rihanna, whose net worth is reportedly $1.4 billion.

Swift's extent of fame can be understood through the incident when millions of fans lined up in a queue to purchase tickets to "The Eras Tour" in 2023. Despite this, they were denied entry to see the Anti-Hero singer at one of the 35 stadium stops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

References:

https://people.com/taylor-swift-officially-earns-more-number-one-albums-than-any-other-woman-in-history-7562643

https://www.foxbusiness.com/entertainment/taylor-swift-more-no-1-albums-any-woman-history

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles Once ‘Tipped a Hat’ to Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift for Their Time Together: "It Was Powerful"

Taylor Swift Fans Turn Flight Delay into Unforgettable Concert Experience