At Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game, Taylor Swift didn't let the hostility get in the way of her support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Lavender Haze hitmaker was booed by Patriots fans when she appeared on the Jumbotron camera during the game. The message displayed on the Jumbotron read, “'Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth’ — Taylor Swift," before a chorus of jeers spread around the stadium. According to a viral video posted on X, Swift, 34, responded calmly by grinning, waving, and blowing a kiss to the crowd. In the clip, Swift could be seen mouthing: “I knew it was coming" before giving the charming reaction.

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

Also Read: Travis Kelce Doesn’t Look at Taylor Swift Like He Used to at His Ex Kayla, “Vibes Are Off": Swifties

As per Marca, Swift was present in the VIP suite with her dad Scott Swift, and new NFL WAG bestie Brittany Mahomes. Swift spoke candidly about her influence on the NFL and her newfound prominence during her Time 2023 Person of the Year interview earlier this month. She also talked about her support of 34-year-old Kelce during his games. “Football is awesome, it turns out,” the Blank Space songstress gushed. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

I’d also like to point out that it’s ABSURD that Patriots fans harassed Taylor Swift fans at today’s game. And then had the audacity to boo Taylor for simply supporting her partner. Like it’s not her fault the NFL care more about the clout she provides them than the sport. — Skyla ϟ (@SkylaOfficial_) December 18, 2023

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Swift said. But “I’m just there to support Travis," the Wildest Dreams hitmaker added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Maddie Meyer

Also Read: Check Out Travis Kelce's Bizarre Choices When He Played ‘Kiss Marry Avoid' With Taylor and 2 Others

As per People, a referee's call caused the Lover songstress to get noticeably agitated, despite her maintaining composure during the game in the face of the Chiefs' 27-17 victory. The moment occurred when Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant gave a third-down play at the beginning of the third quarter and Kelce failed to catch a throw from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

I had no idea until this season just how fragile NFL fans are. Why does everyone feel so threatened by Taylor Swift? She’s there to support Travis and doesn’t even know whether she’s on camera once or too much. It’s really pathetic. — Kat (@KatResists) December 19, 2023

Also Read: Donna Kelce's 7 Cutest Moments With Her Sons Travis and Jason Kelce

After that, Kelce raised his hands and turned to face the referees, appearing irate that they had not called pass interference on Bryant. This infuriated the Bad Blood songstress just as much. According to a video released by EPSN, Swift, who was watching the game from a suite, sprang to her feet after the no-call and exclaimed something while gesturing toward the field. Bryant claims he was not shocked by Swift's zeal after learning of her response to their play. “It’s a high-stakes game. People get real into it, so it’s cool,” he said. “It’s cool she’s into it.”

Travis Kelce with a floppiest flop. pic.twitter.com/iwZ1r58axX — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 17, 2023

As per The UK Mirror, the tight-end star player later supported his girlfriend's presence at the game saying, “Booing is absolutely disgraceful, it’s never OK.” Meanwhile, TV viewership has surged as a result of Swift's presence at NFL games.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Is Reportedly 'Distancing' Herself From Her New Best Friend Brittany Mahomes

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Teams up With Khloe Kardashian For Her Clothing Line