Taylor Swift Baked This Very Sweet Homemade Treat for Travis Kelce Before His Game

NFL player Bernie Kosar recently spoke up about meeting Taylor Swift during a run-in at the pro athlete Travis Kelce's home, including details about the 'awesome' pre-game surprise as well as the cinnamon rolls the singer prepared for her partner, who is the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, he spoke with Brendan Tobin and Leroy Hoard on Audacy's AM 560 Sports on WQAM. He called his encounter with Swift 'spectacular.'

the way i would never get to taste taylor swift’s cinnamon rolls in this lifetime, travis kelce you lucky dawg! pic.twitter.com/cUeiRcEcKB — m✨ (@tayvisendgame) December 19, 2023

According to Kosar, Kelce hosted a group for a pre-game supper at his residence before to a sports event. As reported by EOnline, Kosar said, "Then all of a sudden—it's so cool—Taylor Swift comes in, by herself, and is so nice and humbled." Kosar went on to say that he "had heard she was awesome, but getting a chance to meet her, I can't believe how even more awesome she was." He revealed, "But as she's cruising in, how special, she comes in... and she made cinnamon rolls for Travis. Hell, you gotta try a little nibble of the cinnamon roll that Taylor did!"

Over the years, Kelce has expressed his love for sweet breakfast foods, particularly French toast, in several interviews and on social media platforms. In 2020, Kelce spoke about his fondness for French toast for the first time in an interview with Men's Journal. He told the outlet, "On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game. French toast [gets] my blood sugar going [and gets] some carbs in." When Kansas native actor Rob Riggle questioned Kelce on X about his favorite pregame food, the player replied, "French toast!!!" He also confessed to Inside Hook in 2022, "Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I’ve been on the Chiefs."

This time, Taylor Swift included her father, Scott Swift, to partake in the festivities at Travis Kelce's football games as part of her ongoing support for him. On the Fox broadcast, the father-daughter duo was seen relaxing in a suite while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. She passed a kiss to the camera while seated next to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes. At the game, Alana Haim, a member of the Haim band, also accompanied her.

watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce makes me realize I’d like every component of my life to have a background romcom plot line pic.twitter.com/d2KBDhVbtf — T (@trinawatters) December 10, 2023

Kelce was missing from her star-studded 34th birthday celebration last weekend in New York City because he had to attend a mandated practice with his team back in Kansas City. She celebrated her birthday with her friends, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid. Swift posted a collection of party photographs on Instagram last week along with a message, "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday." As reported by People, Swift and Kelce are dedicated to their respective jobs. The pair celebrated her birthday early with pals at a Christmas party in Kansas City.

